Thornton Gap Entrance Closed

Damage and debris from a winter storm closed the portion of Skyline Drive spanning from the Thornton Gap entrance to mile 42.6 at Whiteoak Parking.

 Courtesy Photo

Shenandoah National Park on Friday reopened the portion of Skyline Drive spanning from the Thornton Gap entrance to mile 42.6 at Whiteoak Parking following a December winter storm that damaged and left debris near several visitor access points.

Also reopening are the Front Royal entrance at mile 0 of Skyline Drive to the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center and the Swift Run entrance at Route 33 is open north to the northern entrance of Byrd Visitor Center, according to a news release from park officials.

Tags

Recommended for you