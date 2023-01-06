Shenandoah National Park on Friday reopened the portion of Skyline Drive spanning from the Thornton Gap entrance to mile 42.6 at Whiteoak Parking following a December winter storm that damaged and left debris near several visitor access points.
Also reopening are the Front Royal entrance at mile 0 of Skyline Drive to the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center and the Swift Run entrance at Route 33 is open north to the northern entrance of Byrd Visitor Center, according to a news release from park officials.
Park Superintendent Pat Kenney, a Castleton resident, issued a complete closure of all access to other sections of Skyline Drive, a departure from usual park policy because of the dangerous nature of the work that needs to be done in the closed areas, the news release said.
Closed portions include mile 5 to mile 31.5 on U.S. Route 211 and mile 42.6, just south of Whiteoak Parking to Big Meadows, and the Swift Run entrance on Route 33 south to Rockfish Gap, the southern terminus of Skyline Drive.
In response to the effects from two winter storm systems that impacted the area on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, the park mobilized a team to immediately assess damage, stabilize facilities, and begin the process of restoring visitor access. Crews and equipment from other U.S. National Park Service locations, as well as park volunteers, have responded to Shenandoah’s request to assist in the efforts.
On Dec. 14 the National Park Service closed Skyline Drive ahead of the first winter storm system to impact the area. Park crews immediately began damage assessments and debris removal on Dec. 16, 2022. One week later, a second winter storm passed through, delaying the crew’s ability to progress toward reopening sections of Skyline Drive.
