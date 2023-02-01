Hikers atop Old Rag

Old Rag summit and rock scramble. July 1, 2022.

 Photo Courtesy Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park on Wednesday announced it will reinstate the Old Rag ticketing pilot program in March for a second year.

The park began the program last year to test a system intended to address crowding and congestion on one of Shenandoah’s most popular destinations by controlling the number of hikers on the mountain and combating bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the nearly 10-mile loop trail.

