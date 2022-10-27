View Of Shenandoah National Park And The Blue Ridge Mountains From The Park's Famous Skyline Drive B

A view from Buck Hollow Overlook in Shenandoah National Park.

 Gestalt Imagery via Bigstock

Shenandoah National Park saw its busiest weekend of the year as thousands of visitors lined up to see the fall leaves during its peak viewing season.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, there were about 18,000 visitors to the park, with more than 5,000 of those visitors entering through the Thornton Gap entrance, backing up traffic into Sperryville.

