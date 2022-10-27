Shenandoah National Park saw its busiest weekend of the year as thousands of visitors lined up to see the fall leaves during its peak viewing season.
On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, there were about 18,000 visitors to the park, with more than 5,000 of those visitors entering through the Thornton Gap entrance, backing up traffic into Sperryville.
Shenandoah National Park spokesperson Claire Comer said these numbers are estimates and there were likely more visitors. She said when there is an overflow of traffic, the park will allow people to drive through the gates without stopping at the entrance point.
“When it gets backed up like it did on Saturday, and it becomes a safety issue going down the mountain … they just let people go without stopping at the entrance station,” Comer said. “And in Front Royal, the town will shut down access to the park and make people head down [U.S. Route 340] and detour them to Thornton Gap.”
Comer said these numbers match the number of visitors who came to the park during this time last year, and they will have more accurate numbers at the end of the month when there is a final report. Shenandoah National Park sees an influx of visitors during the month of October when the leaves are at their most colorful.
