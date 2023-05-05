shenandoah sunset

A sunset in Shenandoah National Park, where “dominating 360-degree views overwhelm visitors in the best way possible,” wrote Travel Lemming in its report ranking the park tops in U.S.

 Photo by lorimcm on Unsplash

Shenandoah National Park was ranked by an online travel site the best of the 61 national national parks in the United States.

The rankings – created by website Travel Lemming in honor of National Parks Week observed in late April – were based on the publication's analysis of six categories: crowds, reviews, weather, affordability, accessibility and biodiversity. While Shenandoah didn’t place highest in any one category, it scored respectively in most, earning it the website’s top overall slot.

