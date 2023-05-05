Shenandoah National Park was ranked by an online travel site the best of the 61 national national parks in the United States.
The rankings – created by website Travel Lemming in honor of National Parks Week observed in late April – were based on the publication's analysis of six categories: crowds, reviews, weather, affordability, accessibility and biodiversity. While Shenandoah didn’t place highest in any one category, it scored respectively in most, earning it the website’s top overall slot.
“Shamrock hues of dense forest engulf the Rapidan River at Shenandoah National Park, backdropped by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains,” the website said of the park. “A solitary road, Skyline Drive, connects the northern portion of the national park to its southern counterpart, protecting most of the tree-branching areas of the wilderness from modern development.”
“Fall completely transforms Shenandoah National Park, replacing usually-verdant scenery with a rust-colored horizon. Go for a meadow stroll or ascend a more strenuous mountain to fully explore Shenandoah’s magic. Dominating 360-degree views overwhelm visitors in the best way possible.”
The park was ranked as the second most affordable park to lodge near based on the average prices of what Travel Lemmings described as the three closest available quality hotel rooms. The website defined “quality” hotel rooms as those that are nearest to the park entrance and are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights during the first weekend of the park’s busiest month of the year, among other qualifications.
Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney, a Castleton resident, said in an interview the park’s proximity to major population centers and large airports were metrics that stood out to him in the list. “I think with any of these things, it’s nice to be recognized as a good park to come to,” Kenney said.
Shenandoah was rated the sixth most biodiverse park based on the total number of species — 2563 – “present or probably present” in the park as recorded in National Park Service’s species list, and it was ranked the seventh most accessible based on its proximity by car to airports.
The publication declared Shenandoah as the 19th best reviewed National Park based on its average of user ratings on Google Maps, Yelp, and TripAdvisor. It was ranked 23rd in the weather category based on the number of months it experiences an average temperature between 50 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
The park’s least impressive rating was crowding, where it placed 40th based on the total number of visits in 2022 divided by the park’s acreage. The park in recent years has taken steps to address crowding on popular hiking trails, namely on Old Rag Mountain with a system that requires hikers to reserve tickets in advance to climb.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...