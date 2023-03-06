SperryFest, Rappahannock County’s annual community festival and the Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River, is around the corner and organizers are in need of additional helping hands to bring this year’s celebration to life.
The fourth annual SperryFest is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sperryville’s historic Main Street.
Join your neighbors and meet new friends by giving an hour or two to support SperryFest and the Sperryville Community Alliance that helps put on the event. Go to www.SperryFest.org to sign-up today.
“We have lots of opportunities for you to help make this day a fun day for everyone," the community alliance said in a news release. “You can volunteer to be an Early Bird (help set up the festival), Demolition Duck (help tear down the festival), Duckling Supporter (work with kids in the Kid’s Corner), Uncle Duck Welcome Guides (welcome guests from festival tents), Rubber Duck Parking Hero (give an hour or two in parking lots to ensure a smooth flow of visitors), or Duck Chasers and Catchers (get in the Thornton River to encourage ducks to finish and return safely to the Winner’s Circle).”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...