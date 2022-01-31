Inaugural Sperryfest just plain ducky

SperryFest, Sperryville’s annual community celebration, is being planned for Saturday, April 30.

This year’s community event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will include an Artisan Market on Sperryville’s Historic Main Street, according to a news release from the Sperryville Community Alliance. Rappahannock County’s wineries will join local food vendors. 

This year’s festival will include the official race of 1000 ducks who are eager to take on the Thornton River, as well as a race of ducks decorated at SperryFest booths and given a chance to race the river.

Local and regional artists interested in being part of the Artisan Market of about 40 vendors should receive letters by Feb. 4. Watch for announcements on Facebook or the Rappahannock News, or contact Kim Nelson at the Hair Gallery. Applications are due by March 30. Raffle tickets for the duck race will go on sale from local businesses on April 1.

Those who are interested in helping organize SperryFest should apply to join the Sperryville Community Alliance board.

Sign up for the Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags

Recommended for you