2023-06-park-fishing-36-2-web.jpg

Keith Knipling shows his son Knute, 4, how to cast the rod. Along with Knute’s mom, Tracy Dahl, Knipling came out for the weekend from Alexandria; they have a cabin in Etlan. They joined more than 100 others at Rush River Fishing Day in the county park last Saturday.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

More than 100 anglers and family members attended Rush River Fishing Day at the Rappahannock County Park last weekend, along with representatives of local, regional and state environmental and conservation-related organizations — and a few hundred visiting brook trout.

2023-06-park-fishing-3-2-web.jpg

Sean Knick, who runs Rush River Fly, shows Nancy Sweet and her grandkids how to get the rods and reels ready.

“The turnout has been much larger than previous years,” said Becky Burr, chair of the Rappahannock County Recreational Facility Authority. “The program was designed to serve the entire county. Families with young children, older youths and adults, and both seasoned and aspiring anglers from all over the county, came together to catch some fish, eat hot dogs with old friends and new acquaintances, learn more about Rappahannock County's special environment, and enjoy a beautiful day at the park.”

2023-06-park-fishing-31-2-web.jpg

Reagan, 5, and Reese, 7, show off their catch of the day. “We did not know there was this much to do at this park,” said their mother, Heidi, who lives in Culpeper County.
2023-06-park-fishing-23-2-web.jpg

Becky Burr and George Gardner of Rappahannock County Recreational Facility Authority.
2023-06-park-fishing-13-2-web.jpg

According to estimates from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, five times more people attended this year’s event than last year.
2023-06-park-fishing-15-2-web.jpg

A father hooks a worm for his daughter's rod.
2023-06-park-fishing-7-2-web-2.jpg

A brook trout caught by Blake Weaver.
2023-06-park-fishing-6-2-web.jpg

Blake Weaver, son of former RCSO communications Officer Jasmine Weaver, with his haul.
2023-06-park-fishing-20-2-web.jpg

RSCO Maj. Roger Jenkins manned the grill with the help of Lt. Janie Jenkins, Capt. Jim Jones and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey.
2023-06-park-fishing-25-2-web.jpg

Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Mike Wenger of RLEP, state fisheries biologist John Odenkirk and Doug Elkins of the Rappahannock County Recreational Facility Authority take a break in the shade.
2023-06-park-fishing-28-2-web.jpg

Sean Knick, who runs Rush River Fly, finishes  tying up a musky fly.
2023-06-park-fishing-29-2-web.jpg

Musky fly tie by Sean Knick of Rush River Fly
2023-06-park-fishing-17-2-web.jpg

Junior and Chloe Jenkins with their catch of the day.

Tags

Recommended for you