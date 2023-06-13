Keith Knipling shows his son Knute, 4, how to cast the rod. Along with Knute’s mom, Tracy Dahl, Knipling came out for the weekend from Alexandria; they have a cabin in Etlan. They joined more than 100 others at Rush River Fishing Day in the county park last Saturday.
More than 100 anglers and family members attended Rush River Fishing Day at the Rappahannock County Park last weekend, along with representatives of local, regional and state environmental and conservation-related organizations — and a few hundred visiting brook trout.
“The turnout has been much larger than previous years,” said Becky Burr, chair of the Rappahannock County Recreational Facility Authority. “The program was designed to serve the entire county. Families with young children, older youths and adults, and both seasoned and aspiring anglers from all over the county, came together to catch some fish, eat hot dogs with old friends and new acquaintances, learn more about Rappahannock County's special environment, and enjoy a beautiful day at the park.”
