Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, established in 1952, welcomed several thousand parade-goers and participants to its 2019 Carnival Parade Thursday evening, capped off with thrilling amusement rides and games for children and adults alike. […]
“It was an awesome patriotic concert,” praises Sperryville resident Ray Boc, referring to retired U.S. Marine Col. John Bourgeois’ American Festival Concert this past Saturday evening atop the sweeping lawn of Washington’s Avon Hall, featuring the Bourgeois Concert Band assisted by members of the Madison County and Rappahannock County high school bands. […]
Once again, friends, families and neighbors will celebrate the start of summer and Independence Day weekend with events in Amissville, Ben Venue and Washington. After pandemic pauses, three local events are back on the calendar:
Amissville Carnival
Wednesday, June 22, through Saturday, June 25, at Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 14711 Lee Hwy.
The Firemen's Parade will be on Thursday, June 23, at 6:45 p.m.
Queens will be crowned on Friday, June 24, at 9 p.m.
Grand Prize will be given away on Saturday, June 25, at midnight
Col. John Bourgeois’s American Festival Concert
Saturday, July 2, 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., a free Avon Hall, Washington (just after the new post office as you head into the Town of Washington on Warren Avenue). Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs and celebrate freedom as Col. John Bourgeois and The Bourgeois Concert Band presents “Hands Across the Sea.”
Community concert starts at 6 p.m.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks and drinks for sale by the Washington Volunteer Fire Department
Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4, at Ben Venue Farm, 98 Ben Venue Rd., Flint Hill. (Rain date Tuesday, July 5).
Gates open at 3 p.m.; fireworks at dusk.
General admission $40 per vehicle; tailgate $60 per vehicle.
$10,000 cash raffle drawing at 9 p.m.
Watch rappnews.com and the newspaper for more details as these events approach.
