The  annual Fodderstack 10K Classic returns this weekend.

The annual Fodderstack 10K Classic race from Flint Hill to the Town of Washington returns on Saturday.
The race, which benefits the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority that oversees the Rappahannock County Park, is open to both those looking for a serious race or a leisurely stroll across the county. It begins at the north end of Flint Hill on Route 522 at the Packing Shed and ends at the courthouse in Washington via Fodderstack Road.
Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. at Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department on Fodderstack Road in Flint Hill. There is a half mile distance from the registration area to the start of the race. Racers should allow enough time to register and meet the 9 a.m. starting gun.
Race fees are $40 at the gate (cash or check only), or $35 in advance online registration, which closes a few days before the race. Registering three or more family members in a transaction online saves $5 per runner.
Parking is available in either Washington or Flint Hill. Prior to the race, bus transportation from Washington to the registration area in Flint Hill will depart from the corner of Gay and Porter Streets by the Washington Baptist Church at 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m. and again at 8:20 a.m. These times are approximate. The first and second trips are usually full, according to race organizers, so those utilizing the bus should try to catch the early departure.
Ample parking is available at the Flint Hill Fire Department registration area, as well as in Washington. A bus is available to take runners back to Flint Hill after the award ceremony at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m.
