Fodderstack 2023

The  annual Fodderstack 10K Classic returns this weekend.

 Jonathan Moore

The annual Fodderstack 10K Classic race from Flint Hill to the Town of Washington returns on Saturday.

The race, which benefits the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority that oversees the Rappahannock County Park, is open to both those looking for a serious race or a leisurely stroll across the county. It begins at the north end of Flint Hill on Route 522 at the Packing Shed and ends at the courthouse in Washington via Fodderstack Road.

Tags

Recommended for you