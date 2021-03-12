The first day of the spring Wonderful Wednesday Day Camp (WWDC) took place on March 3. Jenny Kapsa, WWDC Director, was thrilled with the first day of the spring session.
“As the campers arrived at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center on school buses, the sun was shining through the cold air and the smell of wood-burning in the campfire circle filled the area. It felt like camp,” she said.
Eighty-nine Rappahannock County Public School students registered to participate in this free program. Campers are divided into six camp groups according to their grade. While following the RCPS COVID-19 safety protocols, the campers participate in two morning workshops, a Commit to Be Fit activity, homework time and a Thankful activity. The program lasts from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on 10 Wednesdays this spring.
The camp provides a unique mentorship opportunity for older students as well. Fifty-six RCPS students in seventh through 12th grades applied, interviewed and trained to become camp counselors at the WWDC.
According to Kapsa, the counselors act as mentors to the campers and provide the oversight and energy that makes the camp successful.
“The campers look up to these older students with respect and a longing to be just like them. The mentor/mentee relationships that are formed at this camp are strong and powerful for both the campers and the counselors: the campers listen to and follow the guidance of the counselors, and the counselors realize that their words and actions matter.”
The camp, which was started in the fall to give children an opportunity to thrive socially and emotionally during the pandemic, has been beneficial to students in all grade levels.
