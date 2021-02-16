Looked upon as a role model, Jimmy Swindler announces his retirement
“So happy for you, but it’s a large loss for the community.”
One Rappahannock resident’s response to this newspaper sums up the many heartfelt reactions to word this past week that Rappahannock County High School Principal Jimmy Swindler will be retiring at the end of the academic year.
“You will be hard to replace, Jimmy,” another wrote, while a mother of three grown boys reminded the principal: “The children have loved you.”
Without question, it’s being a role model that Swindler has most cared about during his two decades with RCPS — longer if you consider he’s a proud member of the RCHS Class of 1978, which selected James E. Swindler II as its valedictorian. (Swindler’s two children are also RCPS alumni).
“I've always said that the kids are the best part of the job,” Swindler reflected during an interview late last week. “This is my twentieth year in the schools — I had 19 great years, I had one year that was so-so at best. And that was the year that I was in the Central Office Building away from the students.
“I couldn't figure it out,” he explained. “I looked forward to that year. I’d been athletic director for four years and I went into the Central Office thinking this is going to be great — I won’t have to be there evenings, it will be more of a 9 to 5 job. And within two months I knew I wasn't happy. But again, I didn’t know why. That same year they needed some extra help at the elementary school, just helping with bus duty, and I suddenly felt better. And I realized I felt better because I was around the kids.”
Per his request, Swindler took a demotion of sorts and returned to the high school, this time becoming assistant principal, one of myriad academic hats he’s worn over the years. At both RCES and RCHS he has taught history (he was chair of the history department), reading and physical education; he’s been athletic director and facilities director; sponsor of the National Honor Society; representative to the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association; and he’s filled both executive council and sportsmanship committee seats in the Virginia High School League.
In addition, he’s past president of the Rappahannock County Education Association; past president of the PTO; and he was a board member of the Headwaters Foundation, the educational support nonprofit serving students of Rappahannock County.
In the field of athletics, name the sport — middle school, junior varsity and varsity levels — and Swindler likely coached it.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said of last week’s announcement that caught many off guard. “This is my third year as principal. I expected I would do this for five years, perhaps a little longer. But the last couple of years, unfortunately, I've just seen too many people my age or younger leave this world, including family …
“Some might consider [my decision] selfish and I get it, I understand that. When you take a job like this you take on a certain amount of responsibility. It’s not like you're just working in a factory punching a time clock and when it's time to go it's time to go and it's no big deal,” he said.
“But the things I want to do with the rest of my life don’t require a lot of money, they require a lot of time. Time with my mother, time with my daughter and her family — we’re going to have, God willing, our first grandchild in July — time with my own wife, who I'm trying to talk into retiring this year, and time with my in-laws. I always tell my staff you have got to put yourself and your families first. I expect you to give your all to this job, but you have to put yourself and your family first.”
At which point he turned to the unparalleled commitment of RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley.
“It’s a seven day a week job,” he said. “Honestly, my hat’s off to Shannon every day. She’s got three little ones and I don’t know how she balances it, but she does balance it. She is an incredible person to work for.”
Had it not been for Dr. Grimsley, he continued, the current academic year, while greatly impacted by COVID-19, would have proven drastically different.
“Shannon found us the [funding] to allow us to have the resources we needed — to put in the safety protocols, to get the shields for the desks, to get the cleaning supplies and new equipment, the room sprayers, the training,” he said.
“We were one of the few schools to open [for 2020-21] on a hybrid schedule … and we’ve been open ever since. We’ve really been blessed. Our school system has the tools to be able to provide a good social and emotional learning environment, which is especially crucial when you have events like COVID and other tragedies — as much as we hate to say it — that do happen from time to time. We are fortunate.”
Swindler said his pending retirement won’t take him far from his ancestral home — the former settlement of Pullen, west of Sperryville, where his family still operates (for five generations now) the Beech Spring Gift Shop on Lee Highway.
“Beth [his wife] and I love our home in Laurel Mills,” he said, “we’re definitely not going anywhere.” Nor does he intend to be idle.
“I’m very much looking forward to being a soldier for the food pantry two mornings a week, helping them stock shelves,” he said. “One of the most eye opening experiences I had last spring with COVID was when we had to close the schools, and I knew the food pantry relied on our students but our students couldn't show up to help ...
“So I said I can come up on Tuesday and Thursdays to help you. And it proved to be one of the most rewarding things I've ever done. It’s one of those things when you’re doing it and you hear one of those little voices in your head telling you that you’re doing something good. Right now, that's my only commitment.”
Swindler also hopes to become more involved with nonprofits serving Rappahannock County, singling out the PATH Foundation and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation in particular.
The RCHS principal also has a cabin cruiser he escapes to every so often docked alongside a far wider Rappahannock “Rivah” near Urbanna. And there will always be “plenty of boxes to unpack at Beech Spring, spending more time with my mom and sister.”
Most importantly, the principal known for his infectious smile and colorful wardrobe will always be on call for his students, past and present, who given the sense of purpose he’s helped instill in them might still seek his guidance.
When Swindler was crowned Rappahannock County “Citizen of the Year” in 2017, his sister Natalie Hathaway, a former RCPS government and civics teacher, pointed out: “Students have always gravitated to him because of his sense of fairness and his respect. He respects the kids, which is one thing that he taught me: if you respect them, they’ll respect you.
“And you can certainly tell the difference with the teachers that possess that trait,” she said. “It’s obvious to anybody that knows Jimmy, he doesn’t have to work at his job because he loves it.”
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }