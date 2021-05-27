After a year contending with COVID-19, RCPS wraps up its Wonderful Wednesday program
Early on the morning of May 12, Jenny Kapsa drove to the 4-H Center in Front Royal to get ready for camp. By the time the counselors arrived a little after 8 a.m., a campfire was already crackling away. At 9 a.m., Rappahannock County Public School students poured off their buses for the last day of the Wonderful Wednesday program.
As they did every Wednesday morning, that day campers and counselors gathered around the fire in a circle to go over the camp rules and the weather, and to say the pledge of allegiance. And even though the pandemic had kept everyone six feet apart, the campers felt closer than ever before.
“Covid was obviously such a strange time for everyone,” said Jenny Kapsa, who, in addition to running the Profile of a Graduate program at Rappahannock County High School has served as the mastermind coordinating RCPS’ Wonderful Wednesday program. “I think this kind of settled people down, you know? Camp was just a happy, joyful place to be.
“These counselors and campers saw each other every single Wednesday, so they really formed some very strong relationships. The whole mentoring program is so powerful and strong,” Kapsa said.
What started out as a community-supported camp for children in July 2020 when the novel coronavirus canceled regular summer programs became a much-needed antidote to the social-emotional challenges that RCPS students faced throughout the 2020-21 school year. In the fall, RCPS adopted a hybrid schedule which separated students into two groups. One attended in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays were reserved for lesson planning and deep-cleaning to mitigate risk of COVID-19 transmission, and all students were remote.
Gary Aichele, chair of the Headwaters Foundation, said the summer program was so successful that the superintendent approached its organizers to do something similar on Wednesdays. “In some ways, an emergency created a need, the need created an opportunity, and community nonprofits stepped up and out of it came a year’s worth of programming,” Aichele said.
For RCPS students, Wonderful Wednesdays were a time to see their friends, a time to play, and a time to learn new crafts and skills. Artists with the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community led workshops in painting and music and drama. Campers went on nature walks and learned how to cook over the campfire.
“It really created a sense of community for these kids,” said Lynnie Genho, executive director of Headwaters and the mother of five RCPS students. “My ninth grader doesn’t usually have interactions with my first graders’ classmates, but now they do. And the growth I’ve seen in my older kids, it’s just amazing … and my younger girls, it’s just been awesome to watch the friendships that they’ve bloomed.”
Kapsa added that the feedback from parents has been overwhelmingly positive. “Parents were just thrilled to have this program, not just for childcare purposes … but their kids were just happy. They’d come home and they’d sing the songs and talk about all the things they had learned in their workshops that day.”
Despite the present threat of COVID-19, Kapsa and her middle- and high-school counselors found ways to make Wonderful Wednesdays a refuge for their campers. “Coronavirus is real and is scary and the fear of it I believe can cause a lot of anxiety for these young people and so we balanced taking it very seriously and following all safety precautions … but we also tried to make the situation as fun as we could. So we had coronavirus awards,” Kapsa said.
There were silver and gold “Six Feet Away” awards for the camp cohorts that were the best at social distancing, and the prized “Coro-No-No” award for the cohort that followed COVID-19 protocols the best. “We would say, ‘What do you say if somebody’s within six feet of you?’ And everybody would say, ‘You say Coro-No-No!’ We followed these rules by making it as fun as we could,” Kapsa explained.
On the final Wednesday of camp, the campers put on a talent show. “We had kids dancing and kids singing, and some doing gymnastics,” Kapsa said. Some campers played instruments and one student even brought a Rubik’s Cube onstage and solved it on the spot. “It was very impressive,” she noted.
Before boarding the buses at the end of the day, everyone gathered around the campfire circle for one last time and Kapsa invited campers to share a memory from camp they would never forget. More than half the camp had their hands up wanting to say something.
“So much of what they said was about the relationships that they formed. These campers gave shoutouts to their counselors — and I think it filled these counselors up to know that they mattered. They really mattered. … I think it’s benefited families, and kids of every age, and the workshop instructors, and those of us running it. It’s just been wonderful — hence the name.”
Ode to Wonderful Wednesday
By Ava Genho — Special to the Rappahannock News
Each Wednesday morning for the past several months, I’ve loaded up the big black car with siblings and a friend and set off for the 4-H Center near Front Royal. We would greet our friends, toss name tags around our necks and then march down the brick pathway to the campfire circle. We were always sure to step on the Mama G brick (in honor of Jennifer Gray, Rappahannock’s own beloved 4-H leader for more than 30 years) to bring good luck.
The day was then filled with singing, answering bizarre questions, setting up crafts and minimizing shouting wars between the Stingrays and Narwhals, just two of six ocean themed groups we were broken into each day — oh, and reminding kids to keep their masks on and spread out.
We played with clay; we wiped down tables and bathrooms; we hiked up and down steep, steep Suicide Hill. We dressed up as superheroes, cowboys and tourists, ventured into the rain for an Easter egg hunt, and went fishing. We started fires (it was a class, really!). We cooked and walked, walked some more, and made countless jokes. At lunch, we would sit around the round tables, devouring Uncrustable PB&Js and chomping on carrots drowning in ranch. Those foods will forever remind me of Wonderful Wednesday.
There was one glorious afternoon when we found ourselves with some spare time. We counselors followed the lead of our campers, and joined them in rolling down a grassy slope. It evolved into intense competitions of who could roll down the hill the fastest. There were countless choruses of ‘just one more time.’ Somehow, we had all forgotten that rolling down a hill could be so entertaining.
Then, my siblings and I were imprisoned at home for two weeks of camp, thanks to COVID. I missed seeing my campers and other counselors, all the laughs and fun. I nearly cried when my mom informed me that we only had one week left after our quarantine ended.
Some mornings I woke up exhausted and did not want to get up and drive to camp. But, I always left the 4-H Center, though exhausted, in high spirits. My Wednesdays were filled with walking up hills, work, and, occasionally, wet shoes and whiny kids. But, they were also full of schname-tags and silly, sweet campers, awards and adventures. My campers reminded me of the value of playing games everywhere and anywhere (especially on hills). My fellow counselors reminded me to always have a smile on my face, even if it was covered by a mask, and to be flexible and creative.
Now, with a semester’s worth of experiences, inside jokes and memories, I can confirm that this camp does indeed deserve to be called Wonderful Wednesday.
