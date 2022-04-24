Wakefield Country Day School was on the brink of collapse thirty years ago following a dispute within its Board of Directors that led to a splintering of the institution, giving rise to an off-shoot school in Marshall that still exists today.
The small Huntly-based private school, which serves as an alternative to Rappahannock County Public Schools for some, recovered in the decades that followed before being given what appeared to be a death sentence in 2019 if a sufficient sum of money wasn’t able to be raised to help keep it afloat amid newfound turbulence.
News broke at a board meeting that year attended by Paul Larner, who at the time was merely a concerned parent of a former student, that the school would close in just a week without the requisite cash. An attorney by training and a former chief financial officer of a Northern Virginia real estate company who is now head of school at Wakefield, Larner became involved and was able to raise $1 million in just about 10 days in a bid to revive the ailing institution.
Soon after, the previous board, which Larner called “inadequate,” was entirely replaced and he became its chair. Over the next year, Larner raised another $1.5 million in an effort to secure the school’s financial future as enrollment plummeted to about 90 students after parents lost faith in the administration’s ability to address the spiraling crisis.
But on the eve of the school’s 50th anniversary, enrollment at Wakefield has been slowly climbing to reach the point it’s at today where the numbers of students are nearing more than double its lowest point in 2019. In August, about 200 students are expected to be enrolled.
“It is very much a phoenix rising out of the ashes story,” Larner said, as the school has planned a weeklong celebration of its founding and bicentenary that starts on Friday.
The school was founded in the early 1970s by Pamela W. Lynn-Tucker and William E. Lynn Jr., both educators who met in their early 20s at a Montessori conference where they bonded over shared theories of education, according to their daughter Welby Griffin, who now teaches Latin at Wakefield and is a member of the Board of Directors.
The two believed schooling in America in that era was taking a turn for the worse amid a rise in experimental teaching methods and yearned to provide an alternative return to classical education in rejection of newer ideas.
At the core of their ideals were teaching students to critically read and write so they could “own” knowledge and summarize, explain, defend and reflect on information. “They were never ones to say, ‘Oh, we should do this because this is how it’s always been done,’” Griffin said of her parents. “They very carefully cherry picked the things that truly seemed to be effective and that had a long track record of being effective.”
Within two weeks of meeting, the couple decided to get married and found the school that became Wakefield. It was built on the cow field of a farm owned by Welby’s grandmother and was designed to look like a half-timbered building to make it appear warm and friendly for students.
“It was ultimately a very sort of quixotic little dream my parents had, and it’s always been fascinating to me and deeply inspirational to me that they were able to do this thing,” Griffin said. “Because, by all rights, two 20-year-olds going off and having this dream, this vision, to start a school — that never should have worked and it should never have lasted, certainly not through all the things that it’s lasted through.”
Lynn-Tucker, the last living founder who declined an interview, said in a provided statement she feels “extremely blessed” to have been a part of Wakefield’s inception.
"People are still asking me, ‘what's the secret of Wakefield?,’ Lynn-Tucker said in the statement. “And it’s still hard to answer after all of these years. It sort of just happens, it blooms. A lot of people say it's like a family. But we've tried to draw together a perfect trifecta here of the right material/curriculum/thinking tools, the right teacher(s), and the right mix of everything that isn't classroom material but is educational beyond the class walls, and that is what fascinates the kids and keeps them learning.”
The Lynns somewhat brazenly chose to build the school in the middle of nowhere, even at a time when Rappahannock County’s population was larger than it is today, Griffin said, noting that they weren't trying to make it preppy or elite.
Today, the school says it services a student population of “modest means,” according to Larner. “We are not an elitist institution in terms of our student profile and our family wealth,” he said.
Tuition at Wakefield varies by grade, but will generally run a family sending their child to preschool $12,000 annually and $20,000 for students in the upper school, both being base prices before financial aid, according to Larner. He maintained that financial aid on offer at Wakefield is likely greater than other peer institutions in the area.
The school currently sits on “firm financial ground,” Larner said, but that it lacks an endowment, a recurring stream of donations that help fund major public and private academic institutions.
“We don’t have 5,000 alumni that we can call on to donate … so we’ve got to build greater connections with people in the county who can help us out and who see value to Wakefield as an enduring institution,” he said.
Larner was made head of school in 2020 when his predecessor resigned a year and a half into his tenure as board chair, saying it was an “extreme fortuntidy” that he came into power and that others believed he had the proper skill set for the job given his financial background during the school’s crisis and eventual transition out of it.
Larner made clear he doesn’t intend to hold the job for many years and that he hopes his successor wields great administrative skills to balance the needs of the school’s constituencies: teachers, students, staff and donors, all while promoting its core values of making education the chief priority. The head of schools hopes the institution has another century of life in it.
"There was a time, however, when we did have to add the phoenix to our school crest. Because the school has risen like a phoenix a couple of times. And it's risen because the parents came to us, and just wouldn't let it die. They forced us to get back up and keep on going,” Lynn-Tucker said.