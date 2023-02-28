Goat kiss

Mr. Michael Suchernick, RCHS English Teacher and the Kiss a Goat runner-up, kisses Tiffany as the students look

on.

 By Tim Stockdale

Rappahannock County’s Future Farmers of America concluded National FFA Week with a fun-filled county fair on Friday, Feb. 24.  

The Rappahannock County High School commons area was transformed into a lively fairground complete with an array of carnival games, including ring tosses, balloon pop, can knock-down, smack a rat, dime toss, plinko, a rubber ducky game, and more.  Staff and students enjoyed competing for prizes, snacking on cotton candy, and watching peers test their strength to see how many 40 lbs. bags of pellets they could hold at once.  

FFA Vice President

Rappahannock FFA Co-Vice President Liberti Sell and Breanna Gilmore show off the goldfish, a prop from the center of the dime toss game.
Emma Jenkins

Rappahannock FFA President, Emma Jenkins, lets Mr. Scott  Stephens select a prize after winning the can toss. Mr. Stephens later won the honor of kissing “Tiffany” the goat in the Kiss the Goat fundraiser.
Fincham

Michele Fincham, FFA Advisor, holds “Tiffany” the goat during the fair.

