Rappahannock FFA President, Emma Jenkins, lets Mr. Scott Stephens select a prize after winning the can toss. Mr. Stephens later won the honor of kissing “Tiffany” the goat in the Kiss the Goat fundraiser.
Rappahannock County’s Future Farmers of America concluded National FFA Week with a fun-filled county fair on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Rappahannock County High School commons area was transformed into a lively fairground complete with an array of carnival games, including ring tosses, balloon pop, can knock-down, smack a rat, dime toss, plinko, a rubber ducky game, and more. Staff and students enjoyed competing for prizes, snacking on cotton candy, and watching peers test their strength to see how many 40 lbs. bags of pellets they could hold at once.
The fair culminated with the highly anticipated “Kiss the Goat” event. Throughout the week, everyone had an opportunity to donate cash or coins while casting their vote for the staff member that would have to kiss a goat. Ultimately, the honor went to Mr. Scott Stephens with the most monetary votes. Mr. Michael Suchernick, in second place, also earned the opportunity to kiss “Tiffany” the goat in front of the entire student body. The money raised from the Kiss the Goat fundraiser will be used by the chapter to help provide members with discounted official FFA jackets, entry fees and events.
FFA Adviser Michele Fincham was extremely proud of the student’s hard work to pull off the large, school-wide event.
According to Fincham, “Under the direction of Ms. Krystal Smoot (who had the awesome “County Fair” idea), myself, and Mr. [Rich] Hogan--members were able to work as a team to develop and execute this event, which was not an easy task. Our chapter officers, advisors, and members put their heart and soul into every event/activity we plan--there are no shortcuts to success! Learning how to budget, plan, and execute these large events teaches these kids how to be professional, a leader, and an active community member. As their FFA Advisor I try hard to instill these attributes in my FFA members, giving them the life skills they will need to be successful leaders and team players post-graduation.”
She continued, “The last of my original officer team will be graduating in May. It is bittersweet but I am very proud of them. They were a huge part in the success of this chapter. They have been tasked with setting the bar high for the upcoming generations of members/officers and the upcoming will have large shoes to fill (as they did coming in last year), but there is no doubt in my mind that the best is yet to come for RCHS FFA!”’
The writer is public relations and digital communications officer with Rappahannock County Public Schools
