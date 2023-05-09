‘All Shook Up’ at RCHS

Rappahannock County High School students took to the stage over the weekend to preform “All Shook Up” 

 Holly Jenkins

Rappahannock was “All Shook Up” (in a positive way) over the high school Drama Department’s performances. 

The cast, crew, and pit orchestra delivered two dynamic shows of “All Shook Up!” School Edition on May 6-7 under the direction of Elizabeth Seeley and musical direction by Kalia Page, with assistance from Ms. Tanya Cox (choreographer/costume design) and Ms. Jordyn Beard (choreographer/ stage coordinator), the students entertained the audience with comedic wit, music, and lively dance moves.

