Rappahannock was “All Shook Up” (in a positive way) over the high school Drama Department’s performances.
The cast, crew, and pit orchestra delivered two dynamic shows of “All Shook Up!” School Edition on May 6-7 under the direction of Elizabeth Seeley and musical direction by Kalia Page, with assistance from Ms. Tanya Cox (choreographer/costume design) and Ms. Jordyn Beard (choreographer/ stage coordinator), the students entertained the audience with comedic wit, music, and lively dance moves.
"I am so happy to have been the director for both the pit orchestra as well as the vocal director for our show All Shook Up,” RCPS Band Director Kalia Page said in a statement. “None of my band students have ever experienced what it was like to be a part of a pit orchestra so I am overjoyed that I was able to give them this opportunity. We made so many fond memories that neither the students, nor I, will ever forget.” Page added, “Congratulations to our seniors and I am so very excited to see what next year brings!"
The cast included J. Switzer, Maeve Ciuba, Elijah Lowe, Liberti Sell, Savannah Loving, Elias Genho, Faith Beck, Gabby Moreno, Erica Beck, Luke Ubben, Hayden Watson, Natalie Campbell, Lilly Grimsley, and Abigail Atkins. The pit orchestra, which played throughout the entire production, featured the talents of Payton Cillo, Nicholas Plaksin, Angelle Campbell, Ryan Campbell, Nathaniel Lowe, Hayden Milam, Isaac Plaksin, John McKelvey, Sam Reed, Declan Perrot, Alex Bailey, Rhys Milam, and special guests: Nathaniel Sullivan, Luke Cronin, and Katherine Hicks. Additionally, the hard-working crew was comprised of Daniel Garcia, Quinn Sanborn, Michael Newman, Allison Wharton, Camden Shanks, Laina Moore, Gabby Porras, Emily Gillespie, Samantha Roberts, and Taly White.
"The cast, crew, and pit orchestra for ‘All Shook Up’ did an outstanding job this weekend. Months of hard work and preparation paid off,” Seeley said in a statement. “On behalf of all of the directors, thank you to the students, alumni, and volunteers who made this production possible. You should all be very proud. We are going to miss the graduating seniors dearly and wish them luck as they head out into the world. There is always a home for you in the RCHS Drama Club."
The writer is public relations and digital communications officer with Rappahannock County Public Schools.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...