high-school-sign-rchs-web.jpg

While school districts across the state are experiencing crippling staffing shortages, Rappahannock County Public School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said RCPS is completely staffed heading into the upcoming school year, which begins on Thursday.

Grimsley said RCPS, which is significantly smaller than other school systems in the region, had 22 vacancies heading into this summer. She attributes their success filling those positions to principals attending recruitment fairs and a grant received from the Path Foundation to provide incentives for new teachers. She said recruitment fairs are typically held at colleges or convention centers, where they send a team to network and share information about RCPS.

Tags

Recommended for you