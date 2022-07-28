high-school-sign-2021-8-web.jpg
Luke Christopher

While instruction at Rappahannock County Public Schools has largely returned to normal as the pandemic wears on, the schools are working to confront fallout from the isolation students endured in the health crisis’ earlier years.

Last year, the first with a near fully in-person school, a feeling emerged among staff that there was a sense of social and emotional unrest in students of all ages. Some younger students at Rappahannock County Elementary School were increasingly acting out aggressively in the classroom, while others at Rappahannock County High School were showing signs of depression in their behavior, such as refusing to participate in activities.

