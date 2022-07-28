While instruction at Rappahannock County Public Schools has largely returned to normal as the pandemic wears on, the schools are working to confront fallout from the isolation students endured in the health crisis’ earlier years.
Last year, the first with a near fully in-person school, a feeling emerged among staff that there was a sense of social and emotional unrest in students of all ages. Some younger students at Rappahannock County Elementary School were increasingly acting out aggressively in the classroom, while others at Rappahannock County High School were showing signs of depression in their behavior, such as refusing to participate in activities.
More than 100 students — 14% of the total school system’s population — were served by the behavior interventionist or the school social worker during the 2021-2022 school year, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Carol Johnson, who began tracking those numbers for the first time last year.
“The pandemic was a traumatic event for students and that trauma has impacted them,” Johnson said. “There was fear as for what would happen because of the COVID. Fear for their safety, fear for their families’ safety.” She continued, “And then you add that additional trauma to anything they had already experienced, that can be enough to kind of tip them over the edge from functioning as a healthy individual and make it so that they’re not able to function as well in their day-to-today interactions.”
The assistant superintendent, who makes student referrals for mental health and behavioral help, said she feels as if she helped more students seek assistance than in years past. Compounding the crisis is the dramatic loss in learning students experienced also because of isolation and remote schooling, which the schools are also working in tandem to address.
“We really attribute this to the fact that students were isolated for so long,” Johnson said. “They didn’t have the opportunity for in-person interactions with peers. And so, they kind of lost some of those social skills … We’re kind of having to go back and re-teach some of those social skills to get students back to where they were prior to the pandemic.”
This phenomenon isn’t unique to just Rappahannock. In 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health that was spurred by the pandemic upending lives, as well as institutional racism that disproportionately harmed families of color.
“The pandemic has struck at the safety and stability of families. More than 140,000 children in the United States lost a primary and/or secondary caregiver, with youth of color disproportionately impacted,” the organizations said at the time. “We are caring for young people with soaring rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and suicidality that will have lasting impacts on them, their families, and their communities.”
To address the crisis, the Rappahannock schools plan to continue leaning into teaching social and emotional learning curriculum in the classroom to help students re-learn how to act appropriately with peers and show respect to authority figures during the upcoming school year. Students are also being taught how to become more active and responsible participants within the school community.
When mental health or behavioral problems aren't solved through instruction, students are referred to the school’s behavior interventionist who works with them and teachers to formulate a plan to improve themselves. If all else fails, students are referred to the school social worker who works to provide additional support and connect them and their parents with outside resources.
“We just don’t know how long it’s going to take to fill in that gap to get them back to where they were socially and emotionally prior to the pandemic,” Johnson said. “And honestly, I don’t know if we’ll ever have them back exactly where they were. Because you just don’t know what the lasting effects of that type of trauma are going to be.”
Despite the rather bleak outlook, Johnson said they were able to find success last year with some students in restoring them to a point where they no longer required emotional support. “We’re extremely optimistic that we’re making a difference in these students’ lives,” she said.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...