cousins-17-web.jpg

Betty Kilby Baldwin and Phoebe Kilby discovered they were cousins with roots in Rappahannock. They'll discuss their story and book this month at a talk in Sperryville.

 Courtesy photo

In honor of Black History Month, the Rappahannock County Public Schools’  Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion team is hosting a meet and greet Feb. 15 at Before & After Cafe in Sperryville with authors Dr. Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin and Phoebe Kilby who will discuss their book on racial reckoning.

The event, which runs from 12:30 p.m  to 1:30 p.m., is free. The authors, cousins who both have familial ties with Rappahannock County, will speak to RCPS students that day thanks to a grant from the PATH Foundation, according to a news release from the schools.

"Cousins: Connected through slavery, a Black woman and a White woman discover their past―and each other," by authors Dr. Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin and Phoebe Kilby.

