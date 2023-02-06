In honor of Black History Month, the Rappahannock County Public Schools’ Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion team is hosting a meet and greet Feb. 15 at Before & After Cafe in Sperryville with authors Dr. Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin and Phoebe Kilby who will discuss their book on racial reckoning.
The event, which runs from 12:30 p.m to 1:30 p.m., is free. The authors, cousins who both have familial ties with Rappahannock County, will speak to RCPS students that day thanks to a grant from the PATH Foundation, according to a news release from the schools.
Their book, “Cousins: Connected through slavery, a Black woman and a White woman discover their past―and each other,” features their story as cousins grappling with the legacy of slavery and their journey to promote peace and racial reconciliation.
Fisher Baldwin grew up in Culpeper and Warren counties. She attended and graduated from Warren County High School after suing the school board following the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
Kilby grew up in Baltimore and studied at the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University. She worked as an urban and environmental planner before teaming up with her cousin on their journey to spread peace and promote racial reconciliation.
The Kilby family owned farms in Rappahannock and Culpeper counties in the 1800s.
