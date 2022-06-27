The Rappahannock County Public Schools is running a four-week scholarship program with a grant from the PATH Foundation for high school students aimed at teaching skills that will prepare them for life after graduation.
Through a program called the Pathways Academy, the schools are sponsoring 21 students to take courses that teach skills like basic car maintenance, budgeting and how to dress for a job interview. Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship, $125 to invest in a Roth IRA and $100 for business attire.
The schools received $35,000 from the philanthropic Warrenton-based PATH Foundation and the William & Mary Greve Foundation to cover the cost of the scholarships, staffing and program supplies. The Rapp Center for Education also helped assist in the conception of the program and hosted some of the classes at the RappCE school.
“We thought there should be some financial education programs,” said Jenny Kapsa, the Family Financial Education and Profile of a Graduate Coordinator with RCPS. “... We can make it really [about] life skills … so with some grants, I reached out to a lot of people, and it all came together.”
This program is part of an effort by the schools to fulfill a requirement by the Virginia Department of Education to provide students with more career exploration and technical training based on the state’s framework that outlines skills an ideal Virginia public school graduate should possess.
The Pathways Academy program focuses on a different theme each week — preparing for a job interview, personal finance, etiquette and healthy eating on a budget. The students learn by participating in hands-on activities, from learning how to write a professional email to changing the oil of a car. Other activities include going grocery shopping, etiquette classes with The Inn at Little Washington and first aid.
“It was one of those rare moments in life where I was like, ‘I can do this,’” said Liberti Sell, an incoming senior at the high school. “I felt confident enough to go and put myself out there in a position that maybe I wouldn't normally do on a regular basis.”
The program requires students to do 10 hours of job shadowing experience at a location that aligns with their career interest. Students were required to propose a potential location in their application, and Kapsa said she helped connect students with employers in Rappahannock County and surrounding communities. Each student also receives an advisor, who can be any trusted adult in the community, to do yearly check-ins on the student’s career trajectory.
Kapsa said that all of the students who applied to the program were able to be accepted.
“This community has been amazing, I couldn't have done this for [the students] without the community support,” Kapsa said. “It just wouldn't have happened. With all the shadowing experiences, all the advisors, all the workshop instructors, it just wouldn't have happened.”
At the end of the program, each student will give a presentation on what they learned while wearing their new business-casual attire.
Elijah Lowe, an incoming junior, shadowed a band director at Sherando High School in Stephens City. Lowe plays five instruments and has always been interested in pursuing a career in music, and said his shadowing experience in the program reinforced that desire.
“This county doesn't really have that same diversity that Stephens City does,” Lowe said. “It was a really good experience to see … there's nothing wrong with having a small town where everyone knows each other, but it's definitely nice to get out and see diversity once in a while.”