CCLC hasn’t reduced operations, despite virus outbreaks, a space crunch and a record number of kids
Following a nationwide trend, The Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC) has been experiencing a crippling shortage of child care workers, leading to longer hours for staff who have to manage more kids with fewer resources.
The nonprofit organization, which provides child care, preschool and after school care to kids from three months to 12 years of age, is the only of its kind in the county and also serves some families from outside Rappahannock. While its core staff has remained relatively stable this year, management has struggled to fill positions for substitutes to work when full-time employees require time off.
Unlike other child care centers across the country, the labor shortage hasn’t caused CCLC to reduce its operations, but staff are working more hours and have trouble taking time off to tend to important personal matters, including medical appointments or to care for their own children. The strain placed on both staff and management has been a constant “pressure point” for the entire organization, according to Executive Director Lisa Paine-Wells.
Another stressor looming over the center is a lack of space for all of the children as they wait for an extension building to open for business. The organization has also endured waves of various virus outbreaks throughout the year, causing more staff to require time away from work. To make matters worse, CCLC is managing its largest ever cohort of children with a head count of 135.
“It’s just been a very stressful time for our staff and for us as well. We know that we’re the only child care center, we want to be able to meet the needs [of the community], but we haven’t been able to this year,” Paine-Wells said in an interview.
According to Katie Lapinskas, who’s worked at CCLC since 2018 and manages toddlers, the largest difference in her day-to-day job since when she started is the relative transience of staff. With fewer workers — or “teachers,” as CCLC calls them — in rotation, employees need to manage larger groups of kids than usual. When infants don’t have the same adult consistently caring for them, they become unhappy, stressed and “out of sorts,” Lapinskas said.
“We have to be on point and be in there if we have a certain number of kids, and we can’t just leave right when our timesheet says we should,” she said. “So we really rely on our other co-teachers. With a teaching shortage, that makes it difficult.”
To cope with having less help to care for toddlers, Lapinskas said she leans on her family for support and drinks lots of coffee. She also maintains a tight routine and reserves weekends to rejuvenate for the tough week that inevitably follows. Lapinskas praised the CCLC administration for chipping in to help workers care for kids in efforts to ensure employees don’t become too overwhelmed.
CCLC isn’t alone in its labor woes. According to the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, the sector nationwide is operating at 88% of its pre-pandemic capacity and 105,000 jobs have been lost since February 2020 — just before the country shuttered. Strains on child care have also contributed to shortages in other industries because parents are sometimes unable to work without their kids cared for, according to The New York Times.
Efforts on behalf of CCLC’s management to fill the vacant substitute positions have been futile. For two open positions, they had 20 applicants, but only four agreed to be interviewed, according to Paine-Wells.
Typically when an application is received, management attempts to contact the applicant. But the vast majority simply didn’t answer phone calls or emails seeking to organize an interview, Paine-Wells said. In one instance, two potential employees reached the point in the hiring process where they visited the center to complete new-hire paperwork, left for the day, then never returned, she said.
Paine-Wells said CCLC also offers substitutes competitive pay in the field at $15 an hour for those with at least a high school diploma, well above the state minimum wage. The organization also provides health insurance to substitutes who work 20 hours or more each week, which accounts for virtually everybody, Paine-Wells said.
“This is considered, I suspect, to be one of those jobs that doesn’t pay as well as other potential opportunities out there. And unless you’re really committed to working in early childhood education, there might be more attractive job options right now,” she said.
CCLC employees must meet several requirements, including being vaccinated for COVID-19 and other diseases and testing for tuberculosis, which Paine-Wells said all could contribute to scaring away potential workers. But they clearly list these requirements in job notices, so applicants are warned before they move forward, she said.
“It’s just been a very frustrating time because we want to help families in the community. We are in this holding period until we have the new space and until whatever is happening with the job market begins to change,” Paine-Wells said.