Superintendent ‘exhausted by the push and pull of political divisiveness that has caught us in the crosshairs of public ire’
After the first day back from summer break at Rappahannock County Public Schools, Claire Snelson made a judgement call in the face of the highly infectious delta variant to pull her eighth-grade son from in person learning.
The decision was made in an effort to protect her youngest child who suffers from a chronic lung illness that’s landed them in the hospital twice after catching the common cold. Snelson, a former Rappahannock County Public Schools PTO president, also suffers from an autoimmune disease that places her at risk for developing complications from the virus should she become infected.
On the schools’ first day, a case of COVID-19 was reported at the elementary building and the Rappahannock County School Board voted the night prior to make masks optional in the classroom, despite public health guidance from the state recommending otherwise amid a nationwide rebound of the pandemic.
Public health experts have said that the cases reported in the first week were unlikely to have originated at school given that it takes up to two weeks for symptoms to develop, if any surface.
Snelson’s son, she said, was one of only a handful of students in the classroom wearing a mask, and all but one of his teachers decided to forgo facial coverings. He told her there was no way he could socially distance from others.
Some teachers reportedly encouraged students to take their masks off inside, despite the schools’ stated posture of “strongly recommending” facial coverings, Piedmont District School Board Member Rachel Bynum said. At school board meetings in recent weeks, a few teachers publicly announced that they don’t want masking in their classrooms and an internal survey of parents and staff found that more than half wished to keep facial coverings optional.
“Every single day is a sigh of relief [now] that I had pulled him,” Snelson said of her son no longer attending in-person classes. But virtual classes have erected new frustrations for them. Two weeks into the school year, only two of her son’s teachers have uploaded virtual work for him to complete, Snelson said.
“Teachers are scrambling on how to accommodate remote students,” she said. “It breaks my heart seeing my child doing the right thing but getting penalized for it because other parents feel masks aren't needed or they don't properly screen their children for the warning signs before sending them to school that day.”
A shift in approach
Since that first week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam mandated masks in K-12 schools, and a number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the county public schools, forcing building closures and swaths of students and staff into quarantine. It all culminated to Monday evening when the schools decided to shutter for the remainder of the week to retool its response to the virus, acknowledging that the status quo was insufficient.
“We need to do more to create a new system where disjointed scheduling, late notices, and large numbers of students and staff being quarantined does not happen regularly. This has created a very tumultuous start for all,” the schools conceded on Monday in a letter to parents. “We share in your frustration in navigating what is truly a new, different landscape than what we handled so well last year.”
“I know how stressful this year has been so far,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said in a statement to the Rappahannock News. “Quite honestly, I have been extremely exhausted by the push and pull of political divisiveness that has caught us in the crosshairs of public ire. The constantly changing and contradictory guidance coming in from different agencies, the fact that the rest of the state seems not to be in pandemic mode, along with the misalignment of expectations for public schools from Richmond has made this launch very difficult for everyone. It is time to pivot and do what is necessary for Rapp. I stand poised ready to serve our students, staff, and the Rapp community with all my heart.”
The schools now are afforded much less flexibility by the state than last year. Officials then were able to offer more hybrid and virtual learning options, and parents had more opportunities for telework, Grimsley previously said. The schools are also only permitted by the state up to 10 unscheduled distance learning days.
Losing trust
But in the days before that decision to shutter the schools was made, parents in interviews described the unfolding of several revelations that caused some to lose faith in the system. Bynum, who’s been outspoken about her opposition to how the school board has addressed the delta variant’s risks, said the changes planned to be implemented next week don’t go far enough to protect kids at school while the pandemic continues to run its course.
“It must be heartening for our anti-mask crowd to see this school year unfold according to the non-factual opinions freely expressed at our latest meetings, in emails, and on social media,” she wrote in a Rappahannock News letter to the editor.
Despite the statewide mandate, PTO Vice President Missy McCool said her children at the elementary school reported that many kids were still not wearing masks in classrooms at all times and teachers weren't adequately enforcing the policy.
Northam’s mask mandate also provides room for religious and other exemptions to be granted. While it’s not clear exactly how many students in Rappahannock schools were given exemptions, parents alleged that some are abusing the exemption policies to skirt masking their children. In neighboring Culpeper County, School Board Chairman Marshall Keene encouraged parents in Facebook posts to gain a religious exemption for their children, citing the ease of approval.
As part of Rappahannock’s amended policy, when students and staff return to school next week they must wear a mask for in-person learning, regardless of vaccination status. Those who were granted exemptions will be required to provide medical documentation, or wear a mask for at least the next 30 days. After 30 days, case rates will be re-examined to determine if the exemptions for in-person learning can be resumed.
“I believe that most parents and our school staff want all students to be safe and return to school for in person learning five days a week. I feel that with last year’s mandatory rule of wearing masks slowed the spread of COVID-19 down a great deal and we were not seeing whole classes or grade levels quarantined,” PTO President Shelly Stoner said in a statement. “We all want our children to be in school five days a week, but we need to ensure their safety and if wearing masks, hand sanitizing and keeping a safe distance ensures that we can surely abide by those rules again [then we should] set those in place like the previous year.”
Parents also reported that some children who were wearing masks in school were bullied by unmasked students and called derogatory political names.
“I have lost trust in our schools and community to protect my child while in a learning environment. It should be a basic right to all students of any age ... Our family is not fortunate enough to financially afford sending him to a school that would provide him the safety and security any child deserves in a learning environment. If we had that option, we would have already taken it and not looked back,” Snelson said. “I know I made the right choice to pull my son from in person learning for now, but I remain very disappointed in the schools and community members who are fueling these outbreaks.”
Bynum has since removed her child from the high school and enrolled them into the private Bell Meade Montessori School following the first few days of the year. Former PTO President Virginia Pates is nearly certain that she too will pull her child from the public schools and enroll them into Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly.
“It’s like [the administration] just wants to ignore the fact that the pandemic is still happening and that the cases are rising and that it’s going to have to be dealt with. You can’t ignore it,” Pates said.
McCool said she intends to keep her kids in person at Rappahannock schools and that virtual learning can rob students of social and educational experiences. “What’s happening now is absolutely not working — and I don’t know how it could be working for anybody,” she said.
According to Michelle Berta, who oversees pupil services at the schools, the system has not experienced a drastic increase in the number of students that have switched to other schools or have opted for homeschooling, a statement from the schools said.
"Since the original mask waiver was implemented, we have had only four families that have decided to switch to other school divisions or enroll in homeschool. This number is fairly consistent with what we see at the start of each new school year," Berta said in a provided statement. That does not include the number of students who have decided to attend fully remotely, according to the schools.
Concerns about transparency
Some parents are also concerned that the schools were not being transparent enough with the state of outbreaks within the system. School officials didn’t publicly acknowledge that a high school staff member tested positive for COVID-19 the week before school started until questioned by Rappahannock News, despite the staffer being on school grounds with others before the year began. Officials said it didn’t need to be announced since the staffer tested positive before the academic year officially began.
Contact tracing revealed the staffer’s source of exposure was somebody outside the school system and that no additional cases resulted, according to school leaders. The staffer was said to be “very ill” with the virus as of last week.
There was also no way for parents to know exactly how many students or staff are in quarantine at any given time. Parents said their children were reporting that, at times throughout the week, many of their classmates were absent because of quarantines.
“I think people need to really be aware of these numbers, because I think without this information, people can’t make choices that they need to make for their families regarding their students in public schools,” McCool said prior to the schools shifting course.
“I’m disappointed … we should know how many teachers, how many staff are out … when you are getting piecemealed information, you start to wonder, well if they’re not telling me about this, then what else are they not telling me about?” she said. “It just comes across as disingenuous, and that you aren’t getting full transparency and you aren’t getting full candor. [It seems] that the communication is more damage control.”
When the schools moved to distance learning on Monday, there were 11 active cases of the virus, officials said. Many of those cases were at the elementary school where fewer than 4 percent of the students had a mask exemption, the schools said. Since then, a handful of additional cases have cropped up among the quarantined population. The schools’ updated plans include the creation of a dashboard to broadcast new and active cases as they’re reported. It will also include quarantine numbers, according to officials.