Today

Partly cloudy. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.