Rappahannock high school team joins 8-player league to alleviate woes of small team size
The Rappahannock County High School Panthers football team is joining a new league this season where only eight players on each team are required to occupy the field at once in a system designed to help field teams in small schools that struggle to recruit players.
The Panthers, whose season is just around the corner, will join the Virginia Independent Schools Football League where teams field eight-player teams, rather than the traditional 11-player formations on both offense and defense. The nontraditional eight-player formation calls for five kids on the line of scrimmage and three in the backfield.
The league, formed in 2018, is comprised primarily of private schools in the region and is split over two divisions based on enrollment. Rappahannock County, which has struggled in recent years to field a large football team, replaces Front Royal’s Randolph-Macon Academy in the league.
“Our goal is to certainly save the football program in the sense of trying to find creative ways to play with less numbers … It’s still going to be very competitive,” Rappahannock County High School Athletic Director Courtney Atkins said in an interview.
Atkins said that some students initially had reservations about the change and what it would mean for the game, but their concerns were alleviated once they came to understand that it wouldn't dramatically alter things. For one, the game will become faster paced for offensive teams and scores trend higher since there are fewer tackles to stop advances, Atkins said.
“I think whenever you make a change such as this, people question: ‘Are we still really playing football?’ … Once they realize that it’s just a matter of formation difference, they were excited about it,” she said.
Coach Fulmer Burks said the change won’t be terribly different for his players since they often practice in eight-player formations. Burks noted there is a bit of “novelty” to being among the first in the state to experiment with the new game type and he said he expects the team to remain fairly competitive.
“Eight-man football is better than zero football,” he said.
Eight-player teams allow for players to get more rest during games, rather than playing positions on both offense and defense to fill in the gaps. It also provides a cushion for the team to fall on should members become injured or sick and unable to play, Atkins said.
“I think kids are excited that we might be able to really, truly focus on an offense and defense, and that they’re going to be able to get some breaks in the game to be able to be competitive for a long period of time,” she said.
Burks hopes the team will be able to have three strings of players to add more depth in the roster. “Young guys don’t have to get necessarily thrown out there … to fill a position that they’re not quite ready for in some cases, so it’ll give us a chance to field more depth and let kids learn a little bit without going out there anxious or nervous that they’re going to make a mistake,” he said.
The team is currently undergoing off-season training in the weight room, with the nine-game season scheduled to begin July 28. Burks said he expects the team to include between 20 and 30 players this season.
“I just really want the community to get excited and get supportive of these guys that are coming out to play the game … it’s a little bit of a change, but I think it’s a much needed change,” Atkins said. “And I think we’re going to see a huge difference in our football program.”
InsideNoVa Sports Editor Dave Fawcett contributed reporting.