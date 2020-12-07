Illnesses reported in ‘single classroom’ don’t appear to be COVID-19 related
The Rappahannock County Public Schools system tonight informed parents and guardians that Rappahannock County Elementary School will be operating on a “remote-learning format” beginning tomorrow (Tuesday), Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 11.
“As you are aware, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend,” Dr. Shannon Grismley, RCPS superintendent, wrote this evening. “Today, Monday, December 7, another staff member and two students presented with symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19 or other illness.
“Although the students were on school premises today, the students were quickly isolated and sent home for evaluation. The staff member who presented with symptoms did not come into the building for work and self-isolated per protocol and has since tested negative. One of the two students sent home has also tested negative,” Grimsley stated.
“Although we do not have any confirmed positives for these cases, based on the information we have during the investigative process conducted today, we are moving forward in an abundance of caution. Although these cases are isolated to a single classroom in primary grades, to further contain, mitigate, and prevent an actual outbreak from occurring, especially in light of the recent spike in Rappahannock County cases, we have decided to switch RCES to remote learning this week to closely monitor the situation with VDH.”
The superintendent said Rappahannock County High School “can continue in-person instruction as normal.”
“Remember, if you or your child are ever identified as having been potentially exposed, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Department will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4F, and practice social distancing for 10-14 days from your last contact,” Grimsley wrote.
“If you have not been contacted by the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from normal activities at this time. Parents should continue to monitor their child’s health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms.”
Meanwhile, free breakfast and lunch are available for all elementary students, even during remote learning days. Daily meal pick-up will be from 11 a.m. to noon starting tomorrow through Friday. Meals can be picked up in the student pick-up lane in the back of the elementary school.