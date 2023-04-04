Aline Johnson served as the head coach in 1963 for the varsity girls basketball team at Rappahannock County High School. Johnson's lifelong friend, Margaret Wayland, served as the assistant coach. She said some girls went on to receive basketball scholarships.
The Rappahannock County High School girls varsity basketball team won their first state title this month, and Athletic Director Courtney Atkins said the victory was thanks to a culmination of decades worth of Title IX enforcement.
Title IX was signed into federal law a little more than 50 years ago — part of the 14th Amendment, this law “prohibits institutions that receive federal funding from excluding students from participating in educational and athletic programs on the basis of sex.” This requires public schools to distribute resources fairly among both boys and girls athletics, such as budgeting, uniforms and practice space, among others.
While the legislation was a landmark win for people fighting gender discrimination in sports, those who have been involved in athletics in Rappahannock County since before the passage of Title IX say that the community has always shown up to support girls’ sports. That was evident earlier this month in Richmond, when hundreds of Rappahannock residents made the trip to Virginia Commonwealth University to watch the girls varsity basketball team win the state championship. “We’re so unique, that it wouldn't matter which team was headed to a state final, our community is so involved and they just support our programs like no other,” Atkins said.
Long-time Sperryville resident Aline Johnson, 94, remembers when the gym of Sperryville High School — which once served as the game room for the former Headmaster’s Pub — would be filled with community members who wanted to watch girls basketball. This was prior to the passing of Title IX, and when there were no federal mandates to enforce equity among both genders in athletics.
Johnson played basketball at Sperryville High School in the 1940s and coached a girls basketball team at RCHS for two years in the early 1960s. She said during that time, there weren’t many other activities for Rappahannock residents to partake in outside of attending the high school sports games.
Johnson said “there wasn’t any question” that the school administration treated them equal to the boys’ teams. “In fact, I would say [we were treated] maybe better,” she said. “...there wasn't any difference between the girls and the boys. The gym would be full with people in town coming to both [games].”
Atkins said all coaches within RCPS take an online training course on Title IX, which explains what the law is, how it should be enforced and how coaches should approach reporting potential Title IX violations. Since her time at RCHS, Atkins said she has not encountered an issue with Title IX enforcement.
Dr. Carol Johnson, the Title IX coordinator for RCPS, handles the training and any enforcement issues that may arise. She also oversees the school’s compliance with the 1972 law.
“The spirit of Title IX, however, lies in providing equivalent opportunities for ALL persons to be involved in a sport of their interest,” Dr. Johnson wrote in a statement. “RCPS has embraced this guidance while following the Virginia High School League guidelines since the passage of this law. As a former student of RCPS and staff member for many years, I have witnessed our sports program not only include more females, but also expand opportunities to provide additional choices for sports for our student body as a whole.”
RCHS is classified as a Class 1 school, putting it in the smallest category in the Virginia High School League for schools with fewer than 475 students. RCHS has a little more than 200 students, making it half as small as other schools in the Class 1 division.
Rappahannock’s small size and tight-knit community puts its athletics in a unique position. There’s less competition when it comes to tryouts — you won’t see hundreds of girls show up to a cheerleading or basketball tryout like in suburban school districts. Atkins said many students are year-round athletes who participate in multiple sports, rather than having one specialty.
This can make state titles harder to come by. Girls sports at RCHS have only received a handful of state titles, including a softball victory in 2001, a volleyball title in 2016, eight state titles for track and field spanning from 1976 to 2021, and five cross country championships from 2013 to 2017.
“I do think you're seeing the success of a small community where these kids stayed together through rec league and middle school and now high school,” Atkins said of the girls recent basketball triumph. “...they've worked together for so long that they’re just clicking.”
Jimmy Swindler, a former RCPS Athletic Director and employee of the school district for nearly 20 years, said the greatest value found in sports participation is learning to be part of a team.
Along with his tenure as athletic director, Swindler also coached volleyball at the middle school level, and said volleyball was always one of the top revenue-generating sports in the district, next to football and basketball.
“To me, Title IX is really critically important, not only because of the educational opportunities that are afforded to women, but also because it gave them informal access to that informal leadership training that up until that time, it pretty much was monopolized by men,” he said.
Swindler said he “can’t even fathom” a reason why a school district might “begrudgingly” offer equal access for boys and girls sports, but he said there was never any concerns about Title IX violations when he served at RCPS.
