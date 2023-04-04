Sperryville_Highschool_basketball-1945.jpg

The girls basketball team at Sperryville High School in 1945. Aline Johnson, below, who played basketball for Sperryville in the late ’40s, said the team was almost always undefeated.

 Contributed by Aline Johnson

The Rappahannock County High School girls varsity basketball team won their first state title this month, and Athletic Director Courtney Atkins said the victory was thanks to a culmination of decades worth of Title IX enforcement.

Title IX was signed into federal law a little more than 50 years ago — part of the 14th Amendment, this law “prohibits institutions that receive federal funding from excluding students from participating in educational and athletic programs on the basis of sex.” This requires public schools to distribute resources fairly among both boys and girls athletics, such as budgeting, uniforms and practice space, among others.

Aline_Johnson-94.jpg

Aline Johnson at her home in Sperryville, Va.
Aline-coach-1963.jpg

Aline Johnson served as the head coach in 1963 for the varsity girls basketball team at Rappahannock County High School. Johnson's lifelong friend, Margaret Wayland, served as the assistant coach. She said some girls went on to receive basketball scholarships.
Aline-team-1963.jpg

A group photo of the team Aline Johnson coached in 1963.
aktins-courtney-holly.jpg

