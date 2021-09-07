Larry Gove, a two-term Stonewall-Hawthorne District Rappahannock County School Board member, is seeking reelection to the body at a time when decisions surrounding schools are under great public scrutiny as they grapple with how to confront the pandemic while still ensuring that classes remain in session.
Grove, who alongside his wife Kathleen co-owns Belle Ridge Farm in Woodville, grew up in northeast Washington, D.C. When he was young, his family moved to Arlington County where he would go on to graduate from high school and eventually return for an extensive career in public school teaching and administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from East Carolina College and a master’s degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Grove and his wife moved to Rappahannock County upon retirement near the turn of the century to become livestock and grass farmers. He also serves on the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad as a driver and exterior firefighter who extracts people from car accidents.
“I think you have to give back to the community you live in,” Grove said Monday morning in an interview right off the heels of responding to an emergency call where a victim was airlifted to medical care. “I did the same thing in Arlington, I’ll do the same thing here … you know, those are the kinds of things I think that people look at and say, you truly are invested in your community. If I weren't invested in the community, I wouldn’t be running for school board.”
The school board incumbent served as a teacher for four years, a guidance director for eight and a principal in Arlington County Public Schools for 20 years. He worked as an educational consultant for Arlington, Manassas and Manassas Park City Schools, and consulted alongside his wife on behalf of the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Overseas Schools.
Thoughts on the School Board’s COVID-19 response?
Grove was in a unique position as the only incumbent up for reelection with a challenger when the board debated whether to mandate masks at the start of the school year (a write-in candidate has since emerged to challenge Piedmont District member Rachel Bynum).
Ultimately, the board landed on the policy of maintaining optional masking and allowing Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley to mandate them when necessary, which Grove voted in favor of. But that was prior to Gov. Ralph Northam mandating masks, and before a COVID-19 outbreak in Rappahannock schools forced dozens into quarantine and shuttered the schools for a week while officials re-tooled their mitigation strategy.
“During the board meeting in August I was working for a compromise,” Grove said. “I knew I couldn't get masks for everybody … and [the compromise] didn’t work either. So, I was fully in favor of masking elementary kids. My theory was that high school kids can get vaccinated … and that didn’t work and we see what happened.”
“We have lots of kids out of school, lots of kids sick and staff sick — and it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” he said.
Universal masking, Grove said, could have prevented such an outcome. He also doesn’t believe that school board members opposed to wholesale masking and the community members who spoke out at school board meetings in opposition to masks can be convinced otherwise. Grove will push for universal masking until the Virginia Department of Health says masks are no longer necessary, he said.
“I told my wife, I said, ‘you know, I either get elected or I wont, and I’m going to stand my ground for all 100 percent masking’ If we don’t follow the experts, then we’re fooling ourselves,” Grove said.
He would support a vaccine mandate for staff and teachers if law permits. Grimsley, in an interview, said the board has full authority to implement the requirement if the political will exists. In Northern Virginia, Loudoun and Fairfax Counties mandated vaccines for public school employees, while Fairfax also required that all high school student athletes be vaccinated to participate in sports.
How to address declining enrollment?
It’s no secret that the number of students attending Rappahannock schools has dwindled year after year. Grove says the board needs to come up with additional plans to incentivize young people to stay in the county and raise kids. They’ve already implemented policies that allow certain out-of-county residents to send their children to Rappahannock for school. But at the end of the day, providing quality instruction is the key to attracting families, Grove said.
“My theory is that if you create a program that people want to have, that will bring people to you … If you build it, they will come,” he said.
Where to allocate stimulus money?
The school board approved an application at its August meeting to receive $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the school system — 20 percent of which must be spent on addressing learning loss among students as a result of educational challenges associated with the pandemic. The money will be allocated to the schools by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors if the application is approved.
Grove would like some of that cash to go toward revitalizing the school buildings’ infrastructure and installing solar panels to help power the schools. He also wants to pool funding for expanding instruction. Grove said he’ll wait to comment further until the body formally deliberates at upcoming meetings where they want the money to go.
Why should voters reelect you?
“I have 54 years of education experience. I know how schools work. I know what’s good for kids … I put kids first,” Grove said when asked why residents in his district should turn out to the polls and vote for him.
He touted his role being at the forefront of several school initiatives, including the integrated telehealth program started with the help of Valley Health.
“While I was in Arlington, we had the same kind of thing and I said, why not here?” he said.