Volleyball makes state playoffs
The Rappahannock County High School Varsity Volleyball team defeated Middlesex in a three set sweep on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the state quarter final, earning them in place in the state semi-finals.
Panther volleyball fans packed the Rappahannock County High School gymnasium on Tuesday for the state semi-final game against the Raiders from Rappahannock High School in Warsaw, Virginia. While the Panthers were defeated in the 4th set, losing 3-1 against the tough competitors, fans loudly applauded RCHS for their dynamic season. Throughout the match-up, RCHS athletes showed off their skills, which had earned them a spot in the state playoffs.
“This season has been one of the most exciting and rewarding ones in my years of coaching,” Head Coach Courtney Atkins said in a statement. “After losing six seniors from last season, some thought this would be a rebuilding year, but this was far from rebuilding.”
She continued, “the girls worked hard every day and had the drive to accomplish great things. I am so proud to be their coach, and I look forward to continuing to reach our goals next year.”
Rappahannock County High School Boys Cross Country competed in the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 11th at Green Hill Park in Salem, Virginia. The young team was comprised of one senior, Nicholas Plaksin, and six freshman runners: Mason Comer, Joel Wangsgard, Marcus Christian, Shawne Christian, Grant Burfield and Aaron Oaks.
Plaksin led the boys, placing 27th in the competition. While the team did not score as high as they had hoped, qualifying for the state competition with such young talent indicates that the team will likely put forth state contenders for the next several years.
At a Rappahannock County School Board meeting last week, Principal Carlos Seward recognized the high school football team and coaches for their successful season. Following a switch to an eight-man league, the team experienced its best season in school history. Visit Rappnews.com/Panthers2022 to view a video we produced on the dramatic Homecoming game and how the team helped unite the community around their success.
