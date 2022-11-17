Volleyball makes state playoffs

The Rappahannock County High School Varsity Volleyball team defeated Middlesex in a three set sweep on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the state quarter final, earning them in place in the state semi-finals.

Volleyball-17.jpg

XC-17.jpg

Pictured (left to right): Mason Comer, Joel Wangsgard, Nicholas Plaksin, Marcus Christian, Shawne Christian, Grant Burfield, and Aaron Oaks.
Football-17.jpg

The RCHS football team posed for a photo with the School Board last week following their historic season.

A switch this year to eight-man football by Rappahannock County High School — Northern Virginia’s smallest school division, and one of the smallest in the state — turned out to be a big win for the team, the school and the community at large.

