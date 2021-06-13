Summer program aims to teach kids about finances
When Covid hit in spring 2020, the Rappahannock FamilyFutures board realized their nonprofit might be able to help home-bound kids spend some of their screen time learning about money and finances in a fun online summer “camp.” Using a widely-adopted curriculum from Ramsey Solutions and the talents of local teacher Kelly Estes (who holds a Masters in Education), FamilyFutures offered a free camp that entertained students online with videos, game-like workbook exercises and discussions led by Estes that grew their understanding of money and personal financial issues by as much as 80 percent.
This summer, the wish of a parent from last year that “this program will be considered again, and even extended to high school students” has been granted. FamilyFutures is again offering rising 6th, 7th and 8th graders a Money Camp, and piloting a new program for rising 9th, 10th and 11th graders. For older students, the program is a separate, more advanced look at money. Both camps will be in-person at Rappahannock County High School.
Older adolescents will have some fun with studying money in-depth in the RCPS 11th grade economics and finance classes. They can also start thinking about how to deal with money as they become eligible for a driver’s license, a job, and plan any future career and education expenses that might be on the horizon.
Videos give the campers a look at real-life stories that show how money can be a key to success, and how money attitudes can lead to failure. Developing an understanding about how money works helps develop positive life skills like self discipline, goal setting, making actionable plans to achieve objectives and delaying immediate gratification for long term gain.
The Financial Educators Council says that ages 8 to 14 are critical years for teaching kids about money. FamilyFutures’ camps target that age range and get kids thinking about real commodities in real-world terms. And the gains are not temporary — a Virginia wealth management team says, “Your child's financial literacy skills lay the foundation for lifelong success.”
FamilyFutures 2020 campers gave testimonials saying that the experience “helped me be smart with money” and taught them to “not waste money on things I don't need.” Plus, one youngster who always saved money “learned it is ok to spend some of it.”
This year’s camps are being led by highly-qualified RCPS teachers. Sarah Curry, who moved to Rappahannock County three years ago with her husband, County Administrator Garrey Curry, will teach at the high school. Curry holds an MBA, as well as a BS in Economics and Finance, from Clarkson University. She worked in the “real world” as a corporate trainer in Computer Technology, and developed a comprehensive curriculum in that discipline for K-8 students. She creates extracurricular opportunities outside the traditional classroom, including annual trips to Shenandoah National Park and hikes to the summit of Old Rag with her 7th grade students.
Matt Hummill has taught 6th and 7th grade social studies at RCPS for the past five years and is spearheading camp with the younger group. He coaches and assists coaching a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, baseball and golf. He is the faculty leader of the Rappahannock County Elementary School Student Council Association (SCA) and has led sports camps at the Child Care & Learning Center. Parents interested in registering for the free Money Camp, which will run Monday through Thursday, 12:30 to 3 p.m. from June 21 to July 9, may contact FamilyFutures board member Alexia Morrison, 540-675-3364, or lexm@prodigy.net, Morrison can also answer questions about the camps.
FamilyFutures is a Rappahannock County 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on advancing life skills through financial education. It receives no public funds.