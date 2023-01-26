 Skip to main content
Foothills Forum | Rappahannock News Storytelling Contest 2022

The Rappahannock News and Foothills Forum are proud to present the winners of the 2022 Storytelling Contest. The six winners, who earned cash prizes at a reception in December at the Little Washington Theatre, were selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluated each submission without knowledge of the contestants’ name, grade or school.

An ambitious evolution of the “essay contest” conducted in years past, last year’s storytelling contest was expanded to encourage students to tell narratives in mediums beyond the written word. It was also broadened to accept submissions from students at each of our county’s five schools: Rappahannock County Middle and High Schools, Hearthstone School, Belle Meade Montessori School and Wakefield Country Day School. Home-school students were also invited to submit work.

storytelling group photo

A group of Storytelling Contest winners and recipients of honorable mentions at an awards reception late last year at Little Washington Theatre.
mug_Nikita Pryadkin
mug_Lynne Blank
mug_Brendan Griffin
mug_Anna Padgett
storytelling_Saylor Pursell
mug_Saylor Pursell

Listen: “Miracle” by Owen Kazmier

“Miracle” by Owen Kazmier
Gabrielle Moreno

An error occurred