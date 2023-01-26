Foothills Forum | Rappahannock News Storytelling Contest 2022

The Rappahannock News and Foothills Forum are proud to present the winners of the 2022 Storytelling Contest. The six winners, who earned cash prizes at a reception in December at the Little Washington Theatre, were selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluated each submission without knowledge of the contestants’ name, grade or school.
An ambitious evolution of the “essay contest” conducted in years past, last year’s storytelling contest was expanded to encourage students to tell narratives in mediums beyond the written word. It was also broadened to accept submissions from students at each of our county’s five schools: Rappahannock County Middle and High Schools, Hearthstone School, Belle Meade Montessori School and Wakefield Country Day School. Home-school students were also invited to submit work.
Students told stories in response to one of six prompts in the form of essays, poems, music, videos, artwork and dialogues:
You have a magic wand and can fix any problem in the world. What would you do and what would change?
Profile someone in our Rappahannock community (NOT including any family members or teachers).
Describe a time you made a very difficult decision. What was the result?
What was your worst day ever?
Tell about a time when you or someone you know displayed great courage.
It’s the year 2072. What does Rappahannock County look like?
We are also delighted to recognize the eight students whose work received honorable mentions: Owen Kazmier, McKenna Vaughn, Will Wofford, Aeo Cheng, Kaidan Thomas, Arielle Shepard, Gabrielle Moreno and Arella Nagle.
We additionally want to acknowledge the other students who participated: Hugh Garner, Gabriel McArthur, Landon Theis, Lilyanne Newton, Serabella Coleman, Madelyn Sneed, Madelyn Sneed, Nona Gregg, Lilly Vargas, Mariel Scoville, Adriana Howard, Olivia Korte, Emily Diehl, Katherine Johnson, Kayleigh Beaty, Levi Clemmer, Lina Purnell, Lotus Lowe, Luci Esposito, Maddie Addeo, Mia Blank, Riley Garrido, Samantha Thomas, Sarah Johnson, Zachary Martz, Amirina-Gene McArthur, Tana Brady, Julianna Butler, Alexander Bailey, Mary Sargent, Connor Janeski, Ines Blas, Nicolas Vargas, Leander Gemino, Ella Clemmer.
Rappahannock County harbors enormous talent. Thank you also to the teachers and leaders at all of our schools.
Prompt for all high school winners: Describe a time you made a very difficult decision. What was the result?
HIGH SCHOOL | FIRST PLACE
The decision
By Nikita Pryadkin | Grade 9, Rappahannock County Public Schools
My life is pretty normal. There was almost no drama I was involved in. Most of the time, I tried to get around all the troubles I faced. I didn't have a lot of decision-making. But, obstacles happen to everyone. You have to make hard choices. You need to clear your path for yourself. There was one story where it was hard for me to make a correct decision. In any situation, at any time, you always learn something, perhaps even a life lesson.
It was my second year in middle school when I was in 7th grade. I was pretty fluent when I spoke English, so I felt comfortable around my friends. It was a normal school year just like every other year. But, one day, when I came from the school bus, the principal called me over to talk about something. He led me into the kindergarten class. I looked around: little kids were everywhere, playing around, screaming, and laughing. And there, in the corner of the room, was a little boy in the wheelchair, playing alone.
The kindergarten teacher pointed at the boy, introducing him to me. His name was Anthony, and he was born in Ukraine. His story was really sad: He was born with a crooked spine. His eyes were crossed and he couldn’t walk. When he was born, his mother was really poor, and she didn’t have enough money to care for the child. As a result, she left him in an orphanage. Later, a different family found him there and took him to America. There, they took good care of him. They signed him up for kindergarten at Epiphany Catholic school. This school isn’t cheap at all. The boy only spoke Russian and didn’t know any English. Whenever he spoke with other kids, they didn’t understand him, and as a result, he didn’t have any friends. Anytime the teacher tried to talk to him about Ukraine, or his family, he became really sad and didn’t answer.
My parents were born in Ukraine, and I learned Russian from them too. Everyone in Epiphany knew about it, and they asked me if I could make friends with Anthony. Later that day at home, I asked for my mom’s advice. She said that it would be best if I tried to help the boy. It's not easy to communicate with someone who’s … not like you. I didn’t like how Anthony looked, and it was really hard for me to decide whether or not to start talking to him. But, for a moment I remembered what it was like for me to first come to middle school, knowing almost no English. I always thought I was not like all others. It was really hard for me to make new friends. Any time I tried to make a joke, something dumb came out. I couldn’t easily express my thoughts or my feelings. I always tried to get involved in the group, but it didn’t always end well. Anthony was in the same situation as I was last year, in an even worse one. I decided to help him.
I had to come every morning to the kindergarten class before my class started. The first time I talked to him, he looked timid. I started talking to Anthony and playing with him, and after a while, we both got used to each other. It was noticeable that he was interested in me, and now and then, I saw a little smile on his face. I will never forget it. Later that month I got a reward for courage. That's not all! Over time, I grew closer to Anthony, and we both became close friends. Every morning I came into the room, he looked at me with a bright smile. Sometimes he was so happy he shouted out my name. There was no day I didn’t think about him. Over time I started acting generally around him, just like with any other kid. When he was out of school, I missed him, and it reminded me of how much I loved him. During the school year, he received multiple surgeries, and after each one, I saw how much he needed my support. Throughout the school year, I taught him English and saw many changes. Every morning I saw him playing with other kids, talking to them. His life changed.
A year passed, and it was time for me to graduate. I left middle school with a good feeling, with a feeling I did something important. But at the same time, it was hard for me to leave Anthony. Throughout this story, I learned a life lesson. Even though Anthony looked differently on the outside, on the inside he had a good little heart. My thoughts from the beginning changed about him. People judge others by appearance, but it's wrong to do that. Who knows what a person might be hiding inside? Never judge a book by its cover.
HIGH SCHOOL | SECOND PLACE
I am not my mother’s child, I am my father’s creation
By Taylor Schuler | Grade 10, Hearthstone School
HIGH SCHOOL | THIRD PLACE
Over the rainbow bridge
By Lynne Blank | Grade 10, Wakefield Country Day School
The first time I saw Pixie, it was summer, a hot day gradually turning into a warm evening. My sister and I were going to Petsmart with our dad to get some cat food when we noticed her. She had an inquisitive expression on her face as her lime green eyes tracked our movement from side to side. We immediately called our mom to tell her about the cat we had just seen, and our mom, intrigued, decided to meet us there.
We met with Pixie that very day, and took her home the next. At first Pixie was very shy, often cramming herself in tight corners or under beds just to avoid us. However, she slowly warmed up to us and our other cats, soon allowing us to pet her, and eventually even to pick her up and cuddle with her. It was the day that Pixie climbed onto my shoulder from where I was sitting at the dinner table, doing homework, that I knew: Pixie would forever be a part of our family, and letting her go would be one of the most difficult decisions I could ever make.
The summer breeze cutting through the towering trees moves a few strands of my hair from my face as I blink out of my memories. The flashlight in my hand wavers for a moment before I steady it, moving it to the side so my dad can see where to continue digging the grave. It has only been two days since we had to put Pixie down because of her sickness, and the memories still hurt.
Pixie, with her curious expressions as she sniffed her food, and her content smile as she curled into her favorite pink blanket, the same one she is wrapped in her coffin. Moths buzz around in the air, attracted by the light from the flashlight, as my parents finish digging into the ground. My sister and I crowd around the hole in the ground as my parents gently lower the handmade wooden box Pixie is resting in.
My eyes filling with tears, I tenderly placed an envelope filled with pictures of Pixie, our other cats, our family, and the outside world onto the box. Next, me and my sister place envelopes filled with letters, poems, and art for Pixie. As my parents slowly start to place dirt over her casket, my tears roll down my cheeks and fall to the ground.
After all the sickness and other health issues, I still can't believe she is gone. In my mind she was still trotting around the house, causing mischief and climbing on bookshelves. Although I know putting her down was the only thing we could do, I still selfishly wish that we had kept her with us.
We delicately place stones bearing the words “Pixie Blank” and painted with beautiful flowers, and then, with one lingering look, head inside. Trudging back to the house as a light rain starts falling, all I can think about is how much Pixie means to me and how she will forever be in my heart because of that. As I go to turn off the porch light, the same light Pixie would often lay under and stare at, I remember the story of the rainbow bridge, a magical place where animals go once they have passed. I feel a sense of calm and peace wash over me, as if Pixie herself is comforting me.
With one last bittersweet smile, I turn off the porch light, plunging the world around me into darkness.
MIDDLE SCHOOL | FIRST PLACE
The holiday party
By Brendan Griffin | Grade 7, Wakefield Country Day School
Prompt: It’s the year 2072. What does Rappahannock County look like?
The soft flannel sheets cling to me as I wrest my way out of my bed. I groggily glance at my clock which proclaims it to be 8:02 a.m., Dec. 17, 2072. Dec. 17, really? And in a flash, I am transported back to that fateful day nearly 25 years ago… I burst out of the door and rush to the car, which mom is already in and I plop into the seat and we pull off toward school.
I glance out the window and relax with a contented sigh. The sun throws its rays over the hills, and the early morning light streams down, striking the fields of brown grasses, now covered in snow-white frost. The sky to the west glows dark blue, with a few stars still glimmering faintly in the ever-reddening sky.
Soon we roll up to school and I walk down the hall to Mrs. Stahlian’s class. In our schools district, there is no upper or lower school building – the entire school is in the former lower school building. As I pass the principal’s office, I hear the principal with Molly’s dad discussing in whispered voices. Intrigued, I stop and listen at the door. A voice makes its way to my ear with barely contained fury.
“You know that we have the highest operating deficit in the county, because the County Council, under County Ordinance 218, says that we have to upkeep both school buildings when we only use less than a quarter of one building! And for three years now, we have had the least number of kids in the country with a grand total of 10, and no playground because it didn’t comply with County Viewshed Regulations, so it was torn down.”
“I know it’s ridiculous, but…” said the calming voice of Molly’s dad, and I walked down the hall.
When you only have one child in your class, which Mrs. Stahlian’s does, you would notice something was wrong with one of your students, so that day she asked me kindly, “What’s wrong, Benedict?” I shake myself and say, “Nothing, nothing, except… what is County Ordinance 218?”
She says, slightly stiffly, “County Ordinance 218? Well, County Ordinance 218 states that no new buildings may be built, nor may old ones be torn down unless they do not meet other standards, and it was created when the Data Center and Substation Lines went in at Clevenger’s Corner. But anyway, let’s get back to preparing for the holiday party.” I sat bolt upright in my chair – the holiday party! I had completely forgotten! The entire county was invited! I was so excited!
It was just thirty minutes before the holiday party and we were all in a frenzy. All our parents were helping with the food, we had the game booths set up and the principal was going to start greeting guests. That was it, it was four o’clock! Then it was 4:05 p.m., guests would be arriving soon! It was 4:10, where was everyone? It was 4:30, but… no one was there. Then, as the reality of nobody coming sunk in, I cried. Finally, the principal spoke.
“No one has come,” her voice cracked, “But we can have a nice party on our own!” I could hear the lie in it.
Then I shouted, “We have to do something!” My voice echoed around the empty gym. “This county is pathetic! Our school has 10 people in it, it has the highest operating deficit in the country and we do not have a playground. Little Washington in the census this year has officially reached a population of 0 and has unbecome a town. The only restaurants in the county are for tourists on weekend trips or cost $1,000 a visit! This county is a lifeless husk of what it was even 30 years ago. This county is the weekend bedroom for the rich of Washington, D.C.. You know why nobody is here today? Because 96% of the county’s residents only arrive here on Saturday and today is Friday. Let’s Face it: this beautiful county is for the rich’s eyes only. You cannot live here unless you own 15 acres of property. This county is a plutocracy. This county is dying!”
My voice echoed around the complete silence of the gym. “But, it is not dead yet, and I will do everything I can to save it. Everyone should be able to enjoy the beauty that is Rappahannock and I will try my hardest to make my dream come true.” Then Marcy’s mom said, “I will too.” Then the whole gym chanted, “We all will!”
From that day on the people that had been at that fateful holiday party fought against the layers of bureaucracy that had turned Rappahannock into Richohannock. And we gained attention and slowly there was change until a breakthrough: a revision of County Ordinance 218.
As a result of this revision there would be four green, sustainable villages (Amissville, Flint Hill, Little Washington and Sperryville) exempt from County Ordinance 218 with affordable and high-density housing in the form of swiss-style half-timbered townhouses. The villages would have walkable streets, public squares and playgrounds. There would be room for shops, meeting spaces and a bike trail connecting all of the villages. And slowly, slowly the plan worked!
People began moving back into Rappahannock, into the villages, the only places they could live without a fortune, without a car. They moved into the villages where they could be one with humans and nature. And with them came the first real shops. Little Washington had people in it again!
And that brings me back to today, Dec. 17, 2072, after all those things have happened. I draw the curtains and look out over the village square, further, out over Flint Hill, over the pristine countryside, preserved perfectly, where nature and humans co-exist, and where the dawn is stretching across the hillsides of my dream: Rappahannock County, where there are enough people to enjoy it.
MIDDLE SCHOOL | SECOND PLACE
My 18th disaster
By Anna Padgett | Grade 8, Wakefield Country Day School
Prompt: You have a magic wand and can fix any problem in the world. What would you do and what would change?
Today was supposed to be normal, and the best day ever. But no, my dead grandma had to ruin it. I’d turn 18 today and I thought it’d be perfect. This was the day I’d finally become an adult. My mom was going to throw me this huge party and invite my friends. There’d be games, karaoke, dancing and food. Lots of food. For me, today was a big deal; therefore, I woke up in a great mood.
After hitting snooze a few times, I finally got up and got dressed. I was wearing a baggy white shirt tucked into a pair of loose black jeans and yellow canvas shoes. I put my hair into two dutch braids then brushed my teeth and headed downstairs to the kitchen. I was met by my mom holding a box, smiling.
“Good morning, Liz! Happy birthday.”
“Thanks, mom. What’s…this?” I said, pointing to the golden box my mom was holding. Her smile left her face as she took a deep breath.
“Well. I have some disappointing news for you,” she took a brief pause before continuing, “you won’t be able to have your birthday party. I know it’s not something that you want to hear but I have to go away on a work trip so you have to stay and watch your brother and make sure he stays out of trouble.” I didn’t respond but instead looked away from her sadly.
“It’s fine…” I mumbled. She looked at me apologetically before her smile returned.
“I found this box from your grandma, though. She told me to give it to you when I think you’re responsible enough to handle what’s inside. And I think you are.” I looked back up at the box and was about to take it before my 14-year-old brother burst into the room yelling and shooting rubber bands at us.
“CUT IT OUT YOU–”
“Michael! You’re supposed to be at school!” my mom yelled, interrupting me, with a hint of confusion.
“Hah! You thought,” he grinned slyly.
“You’re such an immature rat,” I growled at him. My mom gave me a look and turned to Michael saying, “You need to get to school. In the car. Now.” Michael glared at me then walked out. My mom handed me the box then left the room following him. I opened the golden box and lying inside was a dark brown wand. Hm? Why’s my grandma give me a toy wand? This is such a childish gift. I shrugged it off while sticking back in the box before I went to school.
When I got to school it was so hard to focus. Why would my grandma want to give me a wand? Why would she tell my mom to give it to me when I’m ‘responsible enough’? Am I overthinking this? Is the wand actually magical? No, that’d be crazy. But one thing is certain. This wand is making me insane. There has to be more to the story than just some weird stick.
Eventually I began to forget about the ‘wand’ until I was back home in my room unpacking my bag. I started to mess around with the stick and make little poses with it.
“Ok. Go off Potter,” my brother remarked as he rushed in, startling me.
“How many times have I told you not to come into my room!? Especially without knocking!” I yelled at him. He laughed in response. “You’re impossible! Out!” Michael rolled his eyes before he sauntered out of the room.
“Kids! Come down here I wanna say goodbye to you before I leave!” mom called. I hurried downstairs with Michael to see my mom. “Bye mom,” I mumbled. She frowned at me.
“You okay?” she asked. I sighed then said, “ You’ll be back soon, right?” She scratched the back of her neck and looked at my with guilt.
“I’m going to be gone for a week and a half–”
“Are you serious mom?” I interrupted her.
“Now, there’s no need to get all upset I–”
“No! There is a need to get upset! What’s wrong with you?” I interrupted again. Michael took a step back away from my fuming body.
“Let’s just calm down. I’m sure you’ll be ok.” I glared at her before I continued to rant, “No. You’re not telling me what to do! First you say I can’t have my party then you say you’re flying off for over a WEEK. You give me some weird shiny stick in a box,” I paused and held up the wand for emphasis before continuing, “plus you’re leaving me alone with this moron!” A tear trickled down my cheek. My mom’s expression turned from upset to angry.
“The world doesn’t revolve around you! Do you know how incredibly selfish you’re being right now? You know, some kinds in the world have it worse than you do,” she commented.
“I know, but this was supposed to be my special day! I’m an adult now, it’s not like this is some irrelevant number such as seven or eight. And what’s with you always comparing me to other people? Sometimes I wish you and my dumb annoying brother would just go away! Disappear! Gone! Poof! Forever.” My mom put her hand on her chest, astonished. She opened her mouth to say something, but I just stormed away.
Was I too rude? Did I actually mean those things? It was just in the heat of the moment, right? I went back down to apologize, but found nobody in the house. Did she leave already? No she couldn’t have. I need to say sorry, and Michael would still be here. I widened my eyes as realization hit me. The wand. It was real.
“No! Come back! I wish you were here again. Hello? Wand? WORK!” Tears streamed down my face. I was alone now. Forever. I would never see my pesky little brother or my mom ever again. Because of my stupid temper.
MIDDLE SCHOOL | THIRD PLACE
Out of the darkness
By Saylor Pursell | Grade 8, Belle Meade Montessori School
Prompt: Describe a time you made a very difficult decision. What was the result?
Honorable Mentions
Miracle
By Owen Kazmier | Grade 8, Wakefield Country Day School
Prompt: Tell about a time when you or someone you know displayed great courage.
How I gained the courage to face my biggest monster: depression
By McKenna Vaughn | Wakefield Country Day School, Grade 8
Prompt: Tell about a time when you or someone you know displayed great courage.
Never before had I been able to give a name to what I was feeling. The agonizing pain of self pity, self hatred. Some part of me had always pushed away the constant feeling of being ripped apart by the chant in my mind:
Worthless.
Unloved.
Ugly.
No good.
I felt guilty for feeling this way, at first. I believed I had utterly no reason to. Sure, my home life had been less than pleasant and I was dealing with the struggles of growing up surrounded by social media, but I didn’t think anything was wrong. I had known this my entire life.
Now, as I sat with my head in my hands, tears running fast down my cheeks, I still had no name for what I felt. I couldn’t breath, couldn’t think. A voice in my head drowned out any other sounds.
‘Did you ever think you’d be good enough?’ said voice hissed. Another sob shook my body. But it was right, I wasn’t good enough. Starting out a new school with a new family wouldn’t change that.
‘Pathetic. Utterly pathetic,’ it said. As much as I wanted to ignore it, I couldn’t. The voice was always there; following me everywhere. I turned to sleep to make the noise stop, but sometimes that didn’t even work. I slid to the floor of the bathroom stall, shaking uncontrollably.
“McKenna?” a voice asked. I froze, quickly becoming embarrassed. If she heard me crying, she’d know I was weak. Oh God… I cleared my throat and stood up, unlocking the door.
“Yes?” I asked, voice hoarse from crying.
“Is everything alright?” She asked the question so earnestly, as if she actually cared. I lost it again. Fresh tears swelled in my eyes as I nodded. I was gonna keep this up as long as I possibly could.
“Yeah,” I said, avoiding eye contact. My friend Jamani sighed.
“You’ve been crying. You are crying.” She was right, I was, in fact, crying. I reached my hand up to wipe the tears away, but it wasn’t any good. More and more keep coming, and they wouldn’t be deterred.
“It’s just…” I began, then stopped. I couldn’t form a full sentence. Not in this state. Jamani, nodding, understood. She slung an arm around my shoulder and started to walk out.
“C’mon, Kenna. We’re going to the guidance counselor,” she said. I stopped, tugging her back with me. I wasn’t going there. I couldn’t. They’d sit me down and have me talk about all my feelings only to tell me I was broken. I wouldn’t allow myself to be so open with someone I didn’t even know. They didn’t know what I was going through. What I’ve been going through.
“You need to talk to someone,” she pleaded.
Selfish girl, just do it. A voice hissed. I cringed and looked at her. I guess I had to go.
Depression, that’s what they said I had. That was the name of what I was always feeling. I looked up at my foster mom, Doran.
“What?” I asked, voice holding no emotion. I was so tired, so tired of hurting inside, of feeling like no one cared.
“It’s okay, McKenna. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. A lot of people have depression,” she said. I didn’t reply to that. I had no clue what to say to her. What to say to myself.
“I talked to your trauma therapist, and she suggested antidepressants. I think that’ll help.” I nodded numbly. So I needed medication. God, why me? What did I do? I stood up, running a hand through my messy hair.
“May I go to bed?” I asked weakly, voice cracking. I couldn’t help it. Doran smiled sadly up at me and nodded.
“Sweet dreams, McKenna.” I’ll take whatever I can get, so long as I’m no longer in pain.
(Roughly eight months later)
My new foster mom was hugging me tightly, rocking me back and forth. I sat there, unable to do anything other than cry. She had found me in my room, looking up at a rope.
“Why didn’t you say anything?!” She asked me. I shrugged. I had nothing to say. I knew I should’ve felt bad. But the only thing I felt bad about was her seeing the rope.
“I’m taking you to see Janet tomorrow,” she said, pulling back. I nodded, not looking at her. How could I? How could I look at someone who had seen you getting ready to attempt the worst. Heather left the room, leaving me sitting on my bed, at a loss once more.
(A year later)
I was happier, so much happier. And it wasn’t really because of medicine, or therapy, it was because I had found people who I could trust. I had friends. When they first found me, I had been a shell of the girl I would become. But they didn’t judge, not one bit. They didn’t judge when I told them my story. Instead, they wrapped their arms around me and told me everything was going to be okay.
I now sat beside the four of them, talking about random stuff.
“Hey, what are you doing for the Foothills, McKenna?” One of my best friends, Anna, asked. I shrugged, turning to look at her.
“I was thinking about depression,” I told her, smiling softly to myself. While yes, my story was dark, it had taught me so much about myself. I had grown up from the past, to say the least.
However, if there was anything I would change, it would be that I had found my friends sooner. Anna, Kayleigh, and Lina have helped me find myself. They have helped me just by being there. And so, with the help of my friends, I finally found the courage to face my biggest monster: depression.
Dear diary
By Will Wofford | Wakefield Country Day School, Grade 8
Prompt: It’s the year 2072. What does Rappahannock County look like?
April 29, 2072
Dear Diary,
Tomorrow is the big day! The day I’ve been looking forward to for over three weeks now. Sperryville’s annual Sperryfest! It will be my second Sperryfest but I can’t wait. Today was a good Friday at school. The bus ride was exhilarating as always, we are so close to beating a school record of picking up everybody and getting to school in under 12 minutes. The new bus technology just keeps getting better and better. Our school, Rappahannock County Learning Center, RCLC, has the newest technology because it’s the only school in Rappahannock so it gets all the state donations.
One interesting thing happened in American history today. All of out school computers, with the textbooks and tests, were hacked by Philip, the class clown. Philip played the song “Baby Octopus” on repeat on full volume right in the middle of Mr. Hallands lecture and Drive powerpoint, Drive is state education, they make all the material we learn in school. The whole class, myself included, were laughing like crazy for the first and second replay of the song but by the time the tenth came around we were all begging for the music to stop! Well, here comes my mom to say goodnight, so goodnight diary. I can tell I’m not going to get any sleep, I just can’t wait for tomorrow.
April 30, 2072
Dear Diary,
Today lived up to all my expectations. Sperryfest was a blast with a record number of people crowding the streets. My friends and I signed up to help Mr. Sutten as duck wranglers. We all went down to the river and gingerly stepped into the cold swirling water. The water was terribly cold and by the time we were all in position waiting for the ducks, my legs from the knees down were numb. All of the ducks came though in a cloud of yellow, it was quite a sight. Later, Mr. Sutten told me that they had 300 ducks go down the river/race track. In the end, duck 138 won the race finishing well ahead of the other competitors. I exited the river and could barely walk because my legs were so cold, but I had places to be. My had run a bratwurst stand every year and my parents roped me in to help out. All we use is plant-based meat, people rarely use raw meat anymore. It’s a delicacy, but our brats are really good. I did not mind the work at all and enjoyed my job of taking orders and counting the money. When my shift was over, my friends and I went and all got Italian ice from this Italian truck. The server talked to us in a thick accent about how he had been to almost all of the Sperryfests and this was one of the biggest turnouts he had seen in forever. As the sun set below the blue and purple mountains, I thought that today had been a day to remember. And as we drove home I could feel myself looking forward to the next year! Goodnight, Diary!
May 1, 2072
Dear Diary,
Today was incredibly interesting, but it did not start out that way. Mr. Sutten asked my family and me plus some friends to come down into town and help him clean up after the party yesterday. And wow! There was a lot to clean. Remarkable how many people miss the trash can with their garbage. We started cleaning on one end of Main Street and made our way all the way up to the old fire and rescue station that was now an outfitter and canoeing, floating and fishing on the Thornton River. Mt. Sutten said that we had done enough and let us go as long as we did not bother the other cleaners. Richard, arguably the most adventurous and best friend I have ever had, said that we should go down to the old distillery.
Copper Fox, an old whiskey distillery down by the confluence of the north fork and the south fork of the Thronton, was nor a run down abandoned buil;ding used as storage. All four of us started up at the concrete walls and busted in windows of the menacing building debating whether or not to go in. Finally, Richard, who we all called Rick, broke the stalemate and limberly leapt from a car hood to a second story window and swung inside. The rest of us scrambled to follow him with varying amounts of success.
Inside, the place was suffocating. Clouds of dust followed in our every footstep and clingy spiderwebs hung lifelessly from the wooden ceiling. Heaps of clutter from the past lined winding paths through the forest of junk. Suddenly, from a room behind us, that my fellow adventurers and I had failed to notice, came an extremely old man. He came hobbling up, relying heavily on his cane, and shone a flashlight on each of our frightened faces. He told us since we were trespassing that we could going to give us a talking to. I thought we were dead for sure, but it turns out the man, whose name we learned to be Mr. Wasmin, was incredibly nice! He told us that he has lived in the county since he was a boy and had bought this building when it was in its prime. He believed that there were two paths for his beautiful county. That it could thrive, or become an old retirement community. He believed that he was too old to do anything, but he told us that we needed to protect the spirit and life in Rappahannock. His quick words before he told us to clear out really stuck with me. His words hold a lot of truth. Rappahannock could thrive or fall and it is up to me and all the young people, who like me, love this county. Rappahannock is worth fighting for! Goodnight Diary!
Healing with my mother
By Aeo Cheng | Wakefield Country Day School, Grade 8
Prompt: Tell about a time when you or someone you know displayed great courage.
My mother, Aixin, was born and raised on a farm in a rural area of Shandong, China. Growing up, she did not have much food between herself and her siblings. She received minimal education and always went to bed hungry. Hence, when she had me, she wanted a better life for me than the one she had led. Tirelessly, by herself, with no family and support, she went overseas to the United States when I was five to work and build a life for myself.
Despite constant pressure from all of her friends and relatives to not go, she was steadfast in her desire for me to have a better childhood and education than she ever had. Thus she left for the promised land of America, a shining sea of opportunity (as was viewed by many of us at the time) while she entrusted my care to my aunt with my 16-year-old cousin.
I still remember smelling my mom’s perfume every night before I went to sleep because of how much I had missed her. I endured constant abuse at the hands of my aunt and cousin. My aunt would force me and my cousin to shower together in order to conserve water and it was there that my cousin would molest me. The zeitgeist of that period in my life was one of confusion. Confusion about why my mom had left me as I did not yet understand her reason for doing so at the time, confused at my aunt for her cruelty towards me, and confused at my cousin for what he did to me every night.
I was seven when I boarded my first airplane and landed in Los Angeles. I still remember, as a child, gazing up at the massive lines of monolithic palm trees while the arid Californian sun angrily beat down from a massive expanse of clear, blue sky. It was from there that we flew to New York City, where I witnessed the infinity of humanity thrumming with a constant buzz of life all in a beautiful, chaotic amalgamation of people, vehicles, buildings, smog, and noise. For a time we rented a kitchen in Queens because that was all we could afford. Then, my mom left me to a friend who had a daycare while she traveled to another state for work. She wanted more than life in a kitchen for me.
I was ten when I moved to Virginia. My mom had gotten married and bought a house there, all in an attempt to forge a life for me. Everything finally started to look up, but quickly crashed down. My stepfather had severe anger management issues and would yell at both of us, but that quickly turned into physical violence. Whenever he got mad at my mom, he would strike her and soon started doing the same to me as a way to punish her for disobeying him. She would always hold me whenever this happened and try to prevent him from hurting me, thereby taking my place of getting beaten. And it was there, as I was under the auspice of her arms, that we would hug each other and cry together.
My mom ended their marriage after too many of those encounters. For a few months we lived by ourselves, and for many a day she would lie in her bed and do nothing but cry.
However, soon after that, she returned home with a stranger and shortly thereafter married him. He was better than the first one, but was an alcoholic and constantly fought with her.
And the days blended in a doldrum of arguing, empty bottles of wine and beer strewn across our living room, and a seemingly perpetual cycle of blaming me for the problems that he had. But then, about a year ago from now, I came to my new school and my mom divorced my second stepfather.
We are both healing now and I am in a place where I finally feel safe and supported.
My mother has sacrificed and went through so much for me and I am so immensely grateful for everything she has done. I would certainly not be here writing this if she hadn’t.
The power under the electric lines
By Kaidan Thomas | Middle School, Homeschooled
Prompt: You have a magic wand & can fix any problem in the world. What would you do & what would change?
Chapter 0 Prologue
“I’ve got it! I Know how we can do it all!” explains Kaidan.
“What are you gonna do with it?” asks Trenton.
“I hope it’s good,” says Jeremy.
Kaidan Raises the wand and flicks his wrist…
1 hour earlier
Chapter 1 the Friends
“Hey mom,” says Kaidan. “Can I go metal detecting with Trenton and Jeremy?”
“Sure, be back by 6,” says mom.
“OK,” says Kaidan, very excited.
“Don’t have too much fun,” says mom with a huge Grin.
“Ok mom,” Kaidan says with an eye roll. Kaidan gets ready and puts his shoes on and walks out the door and across the street to his friends Trenton and Jeremy’s house. *knock knock knock*.
Jeremy opens the door and says, “ Hey Kaidan.”
“Do you and Trenton want to go metal detecting?”
Jeremy responds “Heck yea! I bet we will find something like the old compass we found last time. We'll be right out.”
“I’ll be waiting in my backyard over by the powerlines,” says Kaidan.
Chapter 2 the finding
Jeremy and Trenton meet Kaidan at the powerlines and they start metal detecting.
“So how’s your da-,” *beep-beep-beep-beeeeeeeeeeeee*
“I found something! I found something!” yells Kaidan.
“Well, let’s start digging,” says Jeremy.
* Chink chink chink thunk *
“I found it. it’s… just a box,” says Kaidan curiously.
“Well, we should probably see what’s inside,” says Trenton.
“Ok,” Kaidan opens the box. And says, “it’s just a stupid toy wand,”
“BuT wHat iF it’s a rEaL MaGic wAnD,” says Jeremy sarcastically. “I mean might as well give it a try,” says Kaidan. “I do wish I had a lot more money… it’s a PROBLEM for me.” Kaidan gets blown back onto his butt as a huge beam of light goes over the tree line towards Kaidan’s house
..... “What just HAPPENED?” They all say together.
Chapter 3 the usage
“I mean I think I wished for more money and then a light beam came out of the wand,” says Kaidan. “We should go check it out,” says Trenton.
'HEY MOM! Anything weird happened over here while we were gone?” asks Kaidan.
“Now that I think about it, some weird rumbling happened in your room. Wait what was that?” says mom.
“It was probably my tv,” says Kaidan.
All three of them walk upstairs and go into Kaidan’s room.
“OH MY GOD,” Says Trenton.
“There’s like $1 million on my bed. This is going to fix everything,” says Kaidan.
Trenton and Jeremy look at each other and say, “It’s my turn,” at the same time while both tugging at the wand. The wand flies from their hands and Kaidan dives across and catches it yelling, “STOP”
Just then Kaidan sees words written across the side of the wand.
“This wand will stop working 90 minutes after the first use ”
“This wand can fix any problem in the world”
“After 2 uses this wand will turn to dust”
“We need to make this one count!” Kaidan exclaims. “What in this world needs to change?”
Jeremy and Trenton start to argue.
“World hunger?” asks Jeremy.
“No, I think world peace would be better,” Trenton adds.
“There has to be something that could change the world and affect all of the world's problems,” says Kaidan.
“Well you know most of the world's problems are because of people,” says Trenton.
Kaidan says. “Exactly” with a light bulb over his head.
“So you want us to pull a Thanos and erase people?” Jeremy asks with a smirk.
The boys all laugh.
“I’ve got it! I Know how we can do it all!” explains Kaidan.
“What are you gonna do with it?” asks Trenton.
“I hope it’s good,” says Jeremy.
Kaidan Raises the wand and flicks his wrist… and yells as Jeremy and Trenton gasp,
“I wish everyone would understand the language of all people and create empathy in all people that will allow them to work together to understand and communicate to solve the problems of the world Together!”
Trenton says “That was a little cheesy, but I do love it.”
The wand slowly turned to dust in Kaidan's hands and the boys all looked at each other in awe.
Jeremy says, “Wait did anything even happen?”
The world changes instantly. Parents see their children as people and work together instead of against because they can communicate and understand each other's needs giving them more time to help conquer the world's issues. Instead of toxic politics, the world is more unified and everyone is able to compromise on the important issues including world hunger, pollution and healthcare issues. No one knows what the boys found under the lines that day but the impact will live on forever.
We are all human
By Gabrielle Moreno | Grade 9, Rappahannock County High School
Prompt: You have a magic wand and can fix any problem in the world. What would you do and what would change?
Profiling our Rappahannock community
By Arella Nagle | Wakefield Country Day School, Grade 11
Prompt: Profile someone in our Rappahannock community (NOT including any family members or teachers)