On March 15, Rappahannock County Elementary School enthusiastically welcomed back all kindergarten through third grade students from cohorts A and B groups for the first time since last March. The primary hallway was filled with extra excitement as friendly smiles and waves were exchanged between the children and their teachers. For many students, this was the first opportunity to see all of their classmates since the start of the pandemic.
“I am overjoyed to have our K-3 students at school for four days,” said RCES Principal, Lisa Gates. “I look forward to our next two transitions,” she added.
Monday officially marked the end of the two-day, hybrid model for the primary grade levels. However, families that requested the fully-remote model were given the option to continue with the distance learning format. The second phase of the transition to four-day will be on March 29 for students in grades four and five. Finally, grades six through 12 will transition to four-day in-person instruction on April 12.
