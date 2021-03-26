Last Friday, the Rappahannock Panthers varsity football team lost their first game of the season 28-8 to the Northern Virginia Homeschool Centurions at their home stadium. The Centurions got on the board early with a rushing touchdown on their opening drive. After penalties hurt the Panthers in the first half, Rappahannock was unable to recover.
With two players out with injuries, the Panthers took the field with only 17 players dressed to play, leaving them at a disadvantage against the much larger Centurions team. The small team size means some players had to play both offensive and defensive roles.
Plus, the Panthers are a young team this year — with only four seniors, most of the players are underclassmen.
“It’s tough being a small school and trying to keep it together,” said Panthers Head Coach Fulmer Burks. “We’re hoping for more numbers next year.”
Despite the loss, RCHS showed signs of promise by responding with a passing touchdown of their own and a two-point conversion to get the crowd excited. The Centurions quickly answered with a touchdown and a defensive stop to follow.
Northern Virginia Homeschool drove down the field yet again and threatened another score before the Panthers red zone defense came up big with an interception just before halftime. The Panthers went into the locker room at halftime down by only six points with a score of 14-6.
The beginning of the third quarter was a back-and-forth battle until the Centurions took over the game, scoring touchdowns on the ground and in the air.
Matt Pullen, the Panthers’ quarterback, is still adjusting to the position, throwing for 38 yards, three interceptions and a touchdown. And the Panthers’ leading rusher, Taven Murrah, ran for an impressive total of 75 yards.
Still, RCHS’ defense struggled to contain Northern Virginia Homeschool, allowing them to rush for 140 yards, giving up 85 yards through the air.
“When they scored early on us, those first couple touchdowns in the first half, it was kind of mental breakdowns on defensive assignments,” Burks said. “As a whole I thought the defense played really well, we were swarming to the ball.”
Coach Burks remains hopeful for the season ahead. “Everything that we saw tonight I think we can fix,” he said. “I think we’re on a good track of getting it done.”
The Rappahannock Panthers varsity football team will face Bath County at home this week, Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m.
