Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. High 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.