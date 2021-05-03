With Taste of Rappahannock cancelled again, Give Local donations will help the educational foundation support scholarships and a variety of programs
This June, 59 seniors will graduate from Rappahannock County High School, and 14 graduates — 24 percent of the class — will be buoyed on the college voyage by a Headwaters scholarship. Since its founding in 1997 with the aim of supporting the county’s public schools and the children who learn there, the nonprofit foundation has awarded more than $600,000 in financial aid to pursue higher education.
Even a pandemic couldn’t dampen the support for the county’s kids. Last year, Covid cancelled Taste of Rappahannock, a major source of Headwaters’ scholarship money, bringing in roughly $50,000 annually. The first-ever scholarship campaign in May 2020 was a last-minute substitute for the dinner. It raised that $50,000 and, coupled with pandemic relief funds, a PATH Foundation grant and donations, it covered 49 scholarships — 28 to 2020 graduates and 21 to past grads finishing college.
Impressive enough for a local foundation in a small rural county, but Headwaters does so much more. “Our aim is to foster educational excellence,” noted Executive Director Lynnie Genho. “That’s the mission statement.”
Fostering begins with annual educational enrichment grants to teachers, the first Headwaters program initiated 24 years ago. These catalysts for curiosity, creativity and inquiry ranged last year from take-home easy reader books for kindergarteners to a Latin club convention in Richmond.
Early fostering in elementary school continued with READ and volunteers who came in weekly to the primary grades to work one-on-one with kids who were having trouble mastering this gateway skill to learning. For even younger children, there was Romp-N-Ride where little ones up to age five gathered to play with parents and grandparents to boost the social, emotional and physical wellbeing of all. (Both ended with the COVID-19 shutdowns and will be resumed soon.)
A Summer Chorus gives young singers an ensemble experience and opportunities to read scores and learn music theory, as it builds on the healing power of singing and its strength in creating community and a sense of belonging.
Another Headwaters hallmark is Starfish, a mentoring program that pairs youngsters with adults who care enough to give their time long-term to build relationships, friendship and trust. Mentors are asked for a six-month commitment but most continue for years and some forge lifelong connections. In 2021, under the leadership of former Starfish mentee Brittany Dwyer, the program will expand to include short-term mentorships, geared to helping kids combat the feelings of isolation and loneliness from COVID-19 shutdowns.
The After-School Enrichment Program, offered three days a week, was a hit from the outset three years ago. With proven attractions like sports and craft clubs, Lego construction sites, homework help, free play and nutritious snacks, it packed a double whammy — good fun that keeps children happy and engaged and a safe and nurturing environment that gives security to parents.
“We’re known for our scholarships. College scholarships are our flagship, but many young people want trade school instead,” Genho pointed out.
That ripple effect created another expanding pool of opportunity for Headwaters. Last year, the foundation gave certification scholarships towards the Heavy Equipment Operators class to two seniors, and now two more are taking the course. Plans are to expand to other trades, particularly those that the state has identified as in demand and so will not only subsidize the training cost but also guarantee students job interviews and connections to employers seeking their skills. This will be available to students who want to pursue a trade or develop a workforce skill, noted Carolyn Roth, Headwaters program chair. “We’re really excited to offer a bright future to young people who don’t aspire to college,” she added.
Next Step was Headwaters’ original support program for the launch from high school. Now the job of shepherding college-bound kids — reinforcing confidence, hunting down scholarships, advising on how to balance aid and expenses, identifying points to hit in the all-important scholarship essays, negotiating the college admission process and more — has merged with the state-mandated Profile of Graduate program. Headwaters covers half the salary of the coordinator’s position. And it was Headwaters’ seed money that set in motion Family Futures’ bank accounts for kindergarteners at Rappahannock Elementary School last year.
A new initiative for 2021 is dual enrollment that lets students take courses through Lord Fairfax at RCHS, earning credits from both. “We want to front-end the kids so they can leave high school with college credits,” Genho explained. It’s both a time saver and a money saver. Credits gained through this approach cost significantly less, and Headwaters helps, leaving students and their families an affordable balance suited to their circumstances.
Again in 2021, there will be no Taste of Rappahannock. “The virus is retreating but it is still with us, so we’re still depending on the scholarship campaign, this year going through Give Local Piedmont,” Genho said. “Please give so that others might learn. A couple of centuries ago, Ben Franklin advised that ‘An investment in knowledge pays the best interest,’ and that still applies,” she added. “Here’s your opportunity to invest in the future of Rappahannock County.”
Andrew Kopjanski: Growing his dream
The sixth generation of a farming family, Andrew Kopjanski was raised in Rappahannock County. By high school, he was half the student work team for Headwaters’ Farm-to-Table program, supplying produce to the Food Pantry and Senior Center, and he was a volunteer for Taste of Rappahannock, the foundation’s fund-raising dinner. (The experience he gained at those annual dinners was Andrew’s ticket to becoming a fine dining server at Glen Gordon Manor in Huntly, his part time job from senior year through college.)
After graduating from Rappahannock County High School in 2015, he wanted a career path that led outdoors, and he found the best route at Evergreen State, a non-traditional college in Olympia, Washington, offering unusual opportunities for undergraduate research and experiential learning, “As a freshman, I could do what normally would be senior or post grad work,” Andrew recalled.
But getting to Washington state wasn’t going to be easy. His father had died a few years before, his mom was now the sole support for four children, two older sisters were already in college, and the out-of-state tuition loomed large. For months, Andrew wrote essays for scholarships — local, regional, national. Not only did Headwaters say yes, the foundation also guided him in crafting requests to other funders. Andrew spent a year and a half at Evergreen, gaining increased self-reliance along with the research experience, before returning to Virginia and in-state tuition. He graduated from Radford University in 2019 with a degree in geospatial science.
He now works for a defense contractor in Northern Virginia. And he’s paying it forward, “telling everyone and anyone who will listen what Headwaters means to the kids of Rappahannock.” A Headwaters scholarship can be the difference between making or missing college, he noted. “There’s so much knowledge on campus. Everyone has their head in a book! It’s a chance to network, collaborate, learn from others. It opened up my world.”
Caragh Heverly: Saving the planet
“I’m really lucky — I’ve always known what I wanted to do,” says Caragh Heverly, a rising senior at Duke University and three-year recipient of a renewable Headwaters scholarship.
Kindergarten at Hearthstone School in Sperryville and summers at Lyt Wood’s nature camp in the F.T. Valley put Caragh on the path to environmental champion. Her junior and senior years at Rappahannock County High School, she was chosen for Mountain Vista Governor’s School for Math, Science and Technology in Warrenton, where she conducted independent research into watershed protection and led a Saturday class at Airlie Conference Center, using cool-for-kids stuff like frogs, birds and salamanders to introduce environmental stewardship. It’s no wonder that in Mountain Vista’s senior superlatives, she was tapped by her peers as “Most Likely to Save the Planet.”
To get there, she picked Duke, the top-rated school on the East Coast for environmental science. It was the logical choice … except for the $68,000 a year price tag! Her parents divorced while she was in high school, both were self-employed, and family financial resources were limited. But with coaching and help from Next Step Coordinator Kat Habib and a Headwaters scholarship as the base, Caragh assembled a package of scholarships and grants that made it happen. In fact, her financial aid now covers everything but books.
Striving to fulfill the prophecy of planet saving, she’s closing in on a double major in environmental science and sociology — maybe marine conservation certification, too. She hopes to conduct research on the social side of climate change — “how it affects people” — and after graduate school, become an environmental consultant for the United Nations or the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Headwaters was so instrumental in getting me to Duke,” Caragh affirmed. “You have to know what’s out there, where the money is, what your options are.” With a Headwaters scholarship for a starter, Duke’s cost became “manageable,” and the promise of a renewable scholarship eased her drop-out fear. “There are a lot of scholarships, but not a lot of renewable scholarships, so without that, you worry if you’ll be able to afford to return.”
Knowing the difference Headwaters made to her life, she’s determined to help carry on the good work. “I want to connect with Rappahannock County high schoolers, so they understand the opportunities and the options to pay for those opportunities.” And she wants to establish a new Headwaters scholarship to award for conservation studies. “I want to give back,” Caragh concluded.
Cierra Chambers: No college without Headwaters
The old Dennis store in Castleton is a marker for Cierra Chambers’ deep roots in Rappahannock. Closed now for decades, it belonged to her grandfather, Robert Dennis. “Our family has been here for generations,” she noted.
She’s a Headwaters veteran, in the foundation’s Starfish Mentoring Program since fifthgrade and still connected to her mentor. “Then in high school, Kat Habib was my best friend! I asked her advice all the time. And she still does, remaining in contact with the coordinator for Next Step, the Headwaters’ program offering college prep, life skills and career readiness. Kat convinced Cierra that college was affordable, and, with a renewable Headwaters scholarship for stability, they built up other awards and grants to put a degree within reach.
The 2016 graduate from Rappahannock County High School is now at Virginia Tech, finding her way there by “trial and error.” She started at Mary Washington as a business major, only to discover that she didn’t like math. “I wanted to work with people, not numbers.” Assessing alternatives, she “fell in love with public relations,” a people-loaded profession. So she went where the people were, transferring from Mary Washington (enrollment 5,000) to Virginia Tech (enrollment 30,000). She hopes the versatile degree will lead to a job as the social media manager for a major corporation, like Ulta Beauty, which sells skincare and cosmetic products. (And she’s already started the climb with a part-time job in retail sales for Ulta.)
The college experience is not only preparing Cierra for a career; it has taught her time management skills, “which is HUGE!” she emphasized. And coming from a small, friendly community where virtually everybody knows everyone, she also had to learn that “not everybody is going to be nice, so I have to be aware of my surroundings and give people space.”
Now in her fifth and final year, Cierra says it wouldn’t have happened without Headwaters. “Unless I could have used Monopoly money!” she joked. She wants to join the workforce full time, “be a super success and then come back home to Rappahannock and be a mentor to others who had the same experience in high school.”
Why? “Because I got to go to college.”
Josh Racer: Helping the environment
Growing up next door to Shenandoah National Park, spending weekends with the trees, exploring and adventuring in the woods, Josh Racer seemed directed by nature to environmental resource management and forestry. “I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted to do. I just knew I needed to work outside, doing something to help the environment,” he said, explaining his choices of environmental major and forestry minor.
“It would have been a lot harder without Headwaters,” acknowledged the graduating senior at Virginia Tech. In addition to a renewable scholarship and assistance in collecting grants and other financial aid, Headwaters also gave Josh a job as counselor at last year’s summer camp, a Rapp Kids Coalition collaboration with other community organizations, which provided camp sessions at the Rappahannock County Park, the Front Royal 4-H Center and Verdun Adventure Bound in Fauquier. “All the support from Headwaters allowed me to not only concentrate on school work, but to get the best out on my four years here,” he added.
Looking back on his time in Blacksburg, he ticked off what he learned outside of the classroom, text books, lectures and research. As a freshman, it was time management. “Learning how to balance time allotted to organizations and academics was a bit of a challenge at first, but I got the hang of it.” Sophomore year, “I improved my interpersonal communication skill, working in group projects,” and junior year, “locked inside by the pandemic I spent a lot of time reflecting and focusing on self-improvement.” Now, as a senior, “I’m ready to get out and work!”
Environmental protection ranks high on the list of things Josh cares about, and he sees that and sustainable forestry practices as critical in a rural county. He is happy to have a Future Farmers of America chapter again chartered at Rappahannock County High School, and he likes to think that his presentation through the Virginia Youth Leadership Institute for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District his senior year to the middle schoolers helped spark the renewed interest. He hopes to be involved in that effort somehow and to gain expertise in his field to eventually bring back to the county. “I’d love to be able to give back to our Rappahannock community any way that I can.”
Cydney Chambers: Scholarship brought back balance
A scholarship from Headwaters was the springboard that bounced Cydney Chambers into Virginia Tech, and it was there she was diagnosed with a mental health disorder and received the treatment that restored balance to her life.
“I wouldn’t have gotten the help without being at Tech,” said the 2018 graduate from Rappahannock County High School. “I was able to rid myself of anxiety, and now I feel on top of the world! College has prepared me for people — I have negotiation skills, I know how to make connections. I’m a student of the human personality, and I’ve learned to work with what I get instead of trying to change people.”
Like her sister Cierra, Cydney was a Headwaters Starfish, and she remains in contact with her mentor. “She’s a family member at this point, and she’s still helping me.”
When she launched her Headwaters-assisted applications for grants and additional aid to supplement the foundation’s renewable scholarship, Cydney didn’t have a career plan. “I knew I really liked trees — I’d been climbing them all my life! And I’d had such good times in my Nana’s gardens, I knew I wanted to work outdoors.” She didn’t have a goal beyond the forestry degree; now she’s decided to leverage it into a position as an urban arborist. “It’s a cool career path – tree climbing is part of the job!” At Tech, Cydney has also learned how much she likes and needs learning, a good match for her forestry major. “The world of forestry is changing rapidly with every new biological finding and ecosystem study. So, I have to keep on learning the trees!”
As for the job search, Headwaters is a propeller here, too. “Having scholarships on your resume really, really helps,” Cydney noted.
The future urban arborist envisions coming back to her rural county, “even if it’s just for a little while, to use my knowledge on behalf of better forestry here, at home.” How could she do otherwise? After all, Cydney concluded, with another audible exclamation point, “It’s Rappahannock!”