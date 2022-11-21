Rappahannock County High School head volleyball Coach Courtney Atkins and several of her players earned a number of regional accolades following their winning season. High School Principal Carlos Seward on Friday presented Atkins and the team members with flowers to celebrate their distinctions.
Atkins was named the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region 1B coach of the year, and Senior Savannah Loving was named the VHSL Region 1B player of the year. The 1st Team All-Region award recipients included three Rappahannock players: Abigail Atkins, Savannah Loving and Summer Shackelford. Additionally, Beth Barron made the 2nd Team All-Region.
The varsity volleyball team defeated Middlesex in a three set sweep earlier this month, thrusting them into the state semifinals where the team lost to the Raiders from Rappahannock High School in Warsaw, Virginia.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...