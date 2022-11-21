volleyball 11-22-22

High school volleyball team coach Courtney Atkins and several of her players received a number of regional distinctions for their stellar season.

Rappahannock County High School head volleyball Coach Courtney Atkins and several of her players earned a number of regional accolades following their winning season. High School Principal Carlos Seward on Friday presented Atkins and the team members with flowers to celebrate their distinctions.

Atkins was named the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region 1B coach of the year, and Senior Savannah Loving was named the VHSL Region 1B player of the year. The 1st Team All-Region award recipients included three Rappahannock players: Abigail Atkins, Savannah Loving and Summer Shackelford. Additionally, Beth Barron made the 2nd Team All-Region.

Tags

Recommended for you