The Rappahannock County High School Girls Varsity Basketball Team narrowly edged out Buffalo Gap High School in an intense battle at the state semi-final game on Monday.
Held at Highland School in Warrenton, Panther fans packed the gymnasium to show their support and school spirit as they wildly cheered on the girls. Rappahannock, down in the final moments, fought to ultimately beat out the Lady Bisons 42-41 with a come-behind victory.
This hard-earned win secured their spot in the state championship to be held on Thursday, March 9 at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond. This achievement marks the first time in more than 30 years that the girls' varsity team has competed at the coveted state championship.
To support the Panthers and the incredible amount of anticipated absences of students and staff, RCPS announced the following day that the schools would be closed March 9 to allow students and families to attend the historic game slated to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Furthermore, the school announced that several school buses would transport high school students who wished to attend. Additionally, those that signed up for the bus would receive free admission to the championship, courtesy of a grant.
Dubbed the “Whiteout,” the RCPS Facebook page read “Let’s use the snow day we never had and bring the avalanche to Richmond as we cheer on our Varsity Girls’ Basketball team in the State Championship!”
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley was proud of the team as well as the supportive community.
“This is another example of what makes the Rappahannock community so very special,” Grimsley said in a statement. “The VHSL put us in a precarious situation by holding the biggest game in our girls’ basketball history during school hours on a school day. So in true Rappahannock, small town style, we looked at the problem as a unique opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate this historic moment in the life of our school.”
The writer is Rappahannock County Public Schools’ public relations and digital communications officer.
