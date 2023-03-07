Rappahannock Girls Basketball

Brookelyn Atkins had her eyes on her teammates as she skillfully dribbled down the court.

 Tim Stockdale

The Rappahannock County High School Girls Varsity Basketball Team narrowly edged out Buffalo Gap High School in an intense battle at the state semi-final game on Monday. 

Held at Highland School in Warrenton, Panther fans packed the gymnasium to show their support and school spirit as they wildly cheered on the girls. Rappahannock, down in the final moments, fought to ultimately beat out the Lady Bisons 42-41 with a come-behind victory. 

Girls Basketball

Savannah Loving’s expression says it all as she glanced at the scoreboard.

