Rappahannock’s Morgan McKinney celebrates a major milestone
It was the summer of 2018. Fifteen-year-old Morgan McKinney was at Fort San Juan, also known as Joara, in North Carolina, trowel in hand, sifting through topsoil. “What we were looking for there was bits and pieces of pottery, arrowheads and even pipes — like smoking pipes,” she said. “Because when farmers go through to plow the fields, they would actually stir up the soil, and it could bring up some artifacts.”
McKinney and her classmates at the summer field program were learning the fundamentals of archaeology — and she was hooked. “I absolutely fell in love with it,” McKinney said. “I remember just sitting there troweling the size of the square that we were working on, and I just felt so connected to the history that I fell in love and I knew I wanted to do that.”
Growing up in Rappahannock, McKinney always had a thing for rocks. “I’d go around when I was little and I picked up random rocks and looked at them and tried to identify them,” she said with a laugh. And as a fifth-generation county native, she’s also a big history buff. So when she found out she could combine her two passions, McKinney decided to go for it in a big way.
This spring, in addition to earning her high school diploma, McKinney is graduating from Lord Fairfax Community College with the distinct honor of being named the Outstanding Graduate for the Fauquier Campus.
“Morgan is much more than an exemplary student,” said History and Humanities Professor Nicole Martin, in a press release. “From the time she first began taking courses at LFCC, she looked for ways to become involved on campus.”
After a combination of attending Rappahannock County Elementary School and Wakefield Country Day School, McKinney started at LFCC at the age of 14 and continued her high school education at home with her mother, Jan McKinney. “I absolutely love school,” she said. “I was [nervous] when I started at Lord Fairfax because I didn’t know how the other kids would react and everything, but that was the environment I wanted because they cared about the classes.”
Having graduated last weekend with an Associate’s Degree in General Studies, McKinney now plans to transfer to James Madison University and then to pursue a master’s degree in geoarchaeology at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.
“I am very excited. My mom went to JMU so I’m a second-gen Duke,” McKinney said. “When I was little, I always wanted to go to JMU even before I really knew what I wanted to do, just because my mom went there and I was so proud of my mom.”
She is enthusiastic now, but McKinney had not been planning on going to JMU before the pandemic. “It was a sudden change. Originally I was starting to plan to look at [the University of Aberdeen], and then when COVID hit, our country shut down and [Scotland] did, too. So I knew this fall I would not be able to go because they’re still closed.
“I didn’t want to take a year off, I wanted to continue my education … and so we started looking through different schools and tried to figure out which were good archaeology programs,” she said. After looking around at her options and being accepted to several schools, McKinney chose JMU.
McKinney’s advice to her 14-year-old self? “Believe in yourself,” she said. “Sometimes if other people do not think you can do it, prove them wrong. Show them that you can. A lot of people didn’t think I could do it and here I am today. I am the Outstanding Graduate of the Fauquier Campus. I was the regional president of the Phi Theta Kappa international honor society of two-year colleges. I’ve done multiple leadership roles with Lord Fairfax, I was their Student Council for Higher Education of Virginia representative. … So don’t listen to those types of people, and believe in yourself. Go for it.”
