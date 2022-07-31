Pam Mandingo joins the Sperryville Montessori as new head of school
Pam Mandingo, the new head of school at Belle Meade Montessori School, and her husband took a leap of faith this summer.
They had both spent the past several years teaching at Harrisonburg High School in Harrisonburg and were looking for a change when Mandingo’s husband, Jonathan Saylor, interviewed for a math and science job at Belle Meade in June.
After making the nearly 50-mile drive from Harrisonburg to Sperryville, Saylor didn’t think that he could make the job work. He lived far away and had a newborn child at the home they owned in Harrisonburg. All the while, the deadline was looming on his teaching contract renewal at the high school. When he returned home and told Mandingo about Rappahannock, the job and Belle Meade, she became infatuated.
“I loved it. And I said, ‘I need you to take that job and then get me a job because I want to go work there with the horses and the mountains,’” Mandingo said. She applied to become head of school and was hired soon after, while Saylor took the teaching position. “So we’re like, if we’re going to do this — we’re going to do this. And we’ve sold our home, bought a home here and are moving in three weeks,” she said on Monday.
And just like that her 10-year career in public schools came to a screeching halt, changing gears in favor of a more freewheeling experience in Montessori education where learning happens fluidly through self-exploration.
“I always thought I’d be public education or bust,” Mandingo said. “I really believe in public education, but I was getting so frustrated with it. I have students that just don’t fit the mold of what the school wanted them to be.”
Mandingo grew up in Chantilly and graduated from public high school there, but her heart yearned for the country. “Growing up in NOVA, it was always like go, go, go,” she said. “And there was this incredible pressure to have the highest GPA, and be competitive, and pass your standardized test, and get a really good score on your SAT, and take all these AP tests. And there was never room to just take a deep breath and be a kid.”
While Mandingo still excelled in school, she just wanted to get outside and explore instead of being trapped indoors all day. “What I’m looking for as an educator is to be the teacher that I needed as a young person. And I want to help Belle Meade become the school that I needed.”
While she hasn't taught in a Montessori environment, Mandingo said she’s read all of the relevant literature from Maria Montessori, the Italian philosopher and educator who started the movement near the turn of the 20th century.
At Belle Meade, students spend time outside each day doing practical farming work, taking care of animals and gardening, while also spending time with traditional academics with state-certified teachers.
“Our big goal is to give kids an education that’s rooted in the real world, especially in the beautiful outdoors we have here, rather than just sticking kids in a box for 13 years and giving them a lot of book knowledge and then turning them loose and saying, ‘Godspeed, figure out what you’re passionate about,’” she said.
The range of what students can study in their electives is fairly broad and often decided in concert with other classmates and the teacher, said Mandingo, who is teaching high school in addition to her leadership duties.
“If a student expresses a passionate interest for something that I may not share that passion or possesses that expertise, I believe we can go on a journey and get it together,” she said. “That is much more exciting than saying, ‘I’m an expert in this and will hand the knowledge to you.’”
Looking forward, Mandingo hopes to grow the institution to include 30 students at both the upper and lower schools — up from about 15 at each — to facilitate additional activities. “More kids, to a certain point, creates energy in a school and more opportunities for dialogue and more opportunities for big-scale projects,” she said.
While it’s been a struggle to boost enrollment numbers, Mandingo is hopeful that parents will find value in the experiences offered at Belle Meade. “I think it’s a tough sell for some parents to step outside the mold of public education and come to a place like this where it is really small, and you are kind of seeping off a ledge and doing something really different than everybody around you might be doing,” she said. But, she added, “We have horses.”