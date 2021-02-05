• Northam directs Virginia schools to offer in-person learning options by March 15
• RCPS not planning on extending the school year for all students
As the commonwealth’s vaccine campaign climbs from ranking 49th in the country to 12th, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is imploring school districts to “find a path forward to in-person learning.”
“When school divisions started planning this school year, there was a lot of uncertainty. There were no simple or easy decisions — not for school administrators, teachers or parents,” Northam said in a press briefing on Friday. “But we’ve seen more data now and it suggests that schools don’t have the kind of rapid spread that we’ve seen in some other congregate settings.”
Northam noted the rising levels of behavioral and mental health problems and increasing substance abuse in Virginia’s youth indicate that “this is not a good direction for us to keep going.”
“I know this has been hard on everyone. It’s been a school year like no other. It’s been hard on children and it’s been hard on our teachers. But we also know this plain fact: children learn better in classrooms and that’s where they need to be,” the governor said.
The Governor’s Office last month issued guidance to Virginia’s school districts for how to reopen schools safely, and today the governor encouraged them to aim to offer in-person instruction by March 15.
Northam also said that some school districts may need to make arrangements to extend the school year to allow their students to catch up academically.
Currently, the Virginia Department of Education reports that only 15 of the commonwealth’s 132 school divisions are instructing fully in-person. Rappahannock County Public Schools is among 25 school divisions offering a primarily hybrid schedule (though RCPS has made efforts to accommodate families who have asked for 4-day-a-week instruction).
In an email to the Rappahannock News on Friday afternoon, RCPS Superintendent Shannon Grimsley said that the schools are not planning on extending the school year for all students since they have offered in-person instruction since August.
“We do plan to offer a very robust and enriching summer school experience, prioritizing students who need the support, however, this does not apply to all,” Grimsley wrote.
“The School Board and school administration will watch the data closely for a consistent downward trend in community transmission rates in order to begin transitioning to 4 day instruction for all students, beginning with our most vulnerable learners in K-2. We have already been offering 4-day instruction for special education students, English Language learners, preschool students, and many of those who have applied for 4-day in-person instruction due to other local criteria, such as economic hardship or lack of internet access.”
Dr. Grimsley said that Rappahannock County Elementary School has accommodated every family who has applied for 4-day instruction.
The Superintendent also said that thanks to the thanks to the dedication of the community and volunteers, RCPS has “created an exemplar reopening plan that has proven effective, and we are among … the districts in Virginia whom Governor Northam referred to as proving that the concept of safely reopening can work when done according to the guidance.”