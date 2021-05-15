Here’s a rundown of RCPS end-of-year activities starting this weekend:
Saturday, May 15: Senior Formal Prom. Seniors only, plus one guest, to be held under outdoor tent.
Sunday, May 16: Class of 2021 Senior Banquet & Slideshow at RCHS Practice Field, tent provided by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office. Dress code casual.
Thursday, May 20: Fourth grade cookout on the hill from 11:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. RSVP to teacher.
Saturday, May 22: Alternative prom/bonfire/movie at RCHS. Sponsored by RCHS junior class and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).
Sunday, May 23: Virtual RCHS Class of 2021 Baccalaureate.
Monday, May 24:
First grade graduation. All classrooms will have an all-day celebration with students only.
Sixth grade graduation at 1:30 p.m. by Zoom invitation only.
Tuesday, May 25:
Early release for students (noon)
Pre-K Graduation (9 a.m. on the playground blacktop- RSVP to teacher)
Kindergarten graduation, Mrs. Knick’s class (9:45 a.m. on playground blacktop, RSVP to teacher)
Kindergarten graduation, Mrs. Estes’ class (10:15 a.m. on the playground blacktop, RSVP to teacher)
Second grade celebration, Mrs. Way & Mrs. Williams (9 a.m., Zoom only)
Second grade celebration, Mrs. Lopiano (9:30 a.m., Zoom only)
Third grade celebration (11:20 a.m. during recess, students only)
Fifth Grade (8:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m. Awards at the shelter, Zoom only)
Wednesday, May 26:
Early release for students (noon)
Graduation practice at 9:30 a.m. at RCHS. Followed by Class of 2021 Senior Picnic at county park, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
RCHS Band Spring Concert at 6 p.m. in Panther Stadium. In case of rain, the back-up date is Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Attendance by invitation only.
Thursday, May 27
Last day of school/early release (noon) for students
Kindergarten graduation, Mrs. Barron’s class (10 a.m. on playground blacktop, RSVP to teacher)
Seventh grade graduation (9 a.m. on the hill, RSVP to teacher)
Friday, May 28
RCHS Graduation at 7 p.m. in Panther Stadium. Graduation rain date is May 29.
*All RCHS and RCES celebrations and ceremonies are by invitation only due to COVID restrictions. If you would like to volunteer to assist with any of these celebrations or have questions, please contact your student’s teacher or Class of 2021 sponsor.
