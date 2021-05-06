Lord Fairfax Community College announced five finalists for its new name in a press release on Thursday morning.
The college’s board voted in February to change the name of the college, following the July 2020 recommendation from the Virginia Community College System that the state’s community colleges “reexamine the names of our colleges, campuses and facilities.”
The frontrunners to replace Lord Fairfax are Valley & Vista, Red Oak, Laurel Ridge, Valley & Ridge and Newbridge.
“Overwhelmingly, the community input centered around the breathtaking beauty of the natural surroundings for which the LFCC service region is known,” said Kelly O’Keefe, CEO of Brand Federation, in the press release. “They sought names that were both anchored to geographic features of the Shenandoah Valley region and reflective of the values that unite the college, its students and its community.”O’Keefe and her colleagues at Brand Federation are working with the college during this transition period.
The college offered the following explanations for each of the proposed names:
Valley & Vista Community College
The task force thought the name was unifying and inclusive of the entire service region.
It brings to mind an upward progression, much like the academic journey and broader horizons our students explore.
Vista has inspirational connotations.
Red Oak Community College
More than half of the forest in Shenandoah National Park consists of red oaks, and the strength and towering stature of the trees represent the growth and opportunity provided by the college.
Oak trees have historical and cultural significance. Kings wore crowns of oak leaves, and the tree signifies strength in the Bible.
Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurels grow abundantly within the college’s service area, which also features distinctive mountain ridges.
Laurel is also a verb meaning “to bestow an award or praise in recognition of an achievement, often academic.”
The ancient Greeks presented laurel wreaths to athletes, poets and war heroes.
As the upper edge of a mountain range, ridge can serve as a metaphor for the level of success and range of opportunities offered by the college.
Valley & Ridge Community College
One of the regions of Virginia, west of the Blue Ridge and east of the Appalachian Plateau Region, is the Valley & Ridge Region.
The name unites the service regions while paying tribute to the natural landscape.
Newbridge Community College
A recurring theme among comments and stories from students and alumni was that the college gave them a new outlook and a new start. The word “new” speaks to new beginnings.
“Bridge” can refer to where students are now and where they’d like to be in the future.
The college will host a town hall via telephone this evening, Thursday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. to give the public a chance to learn more.
To register for the town hall, go to www.lfcc.edu/name, or dial in at 6:30 p.m. to 888-409-5380, or go to https://zoom.us/j/98392215619?pwd=QjQvM2UxRTZHWFkwZjdlNWRYWTBZUT09.