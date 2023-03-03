2022-08-RCPS-Erica_J-Social--1-web.jpg

Erica Jennejahn started her new role as social worker at Rappahannock County Public Schools amid a pandemic-spurred mental health crisis.

 By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

In honor of National Social Work Week, The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County highlighted Rappahannock County Public Schools social worker Erica Jennejahn, who said she’s working to help adults understand today’s youth.

Jennejahn met with Renee Norden, executive director of the mental health nonprofit, on a “cold rainy morning” in February at a cafe in Sperryville where they discussed her role at the schools and what the social worker is hoping to accomplish in her new role, according to a release from the nonprofit.

Tags

Recommended for you