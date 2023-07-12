RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley received an award from People Inc., a nonprofit that serves 16 counties and “provides opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals.” Grimsley received the Garland Thayer Award, which is awarded annually to an “outstanding community member” in their service area.
School might be out for the summer, but the Rappahannock County School Board still held its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Here are the major takeaways:
The tuition rate for out-of-county students has increased to $9,876.07. Last year, the rate was $8,512.08.
So far, 53 families have requested to send their out-of-county student to RCPS. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said there are usually around 20 requests, and that this dramatic increase in out-of-county interest will be positive for the district’s overall enrollment.
All elementary school students will receive free lunch and breakfast. The meal prices at the high school will remain the same as last year, $1.85 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch. All parents are encouraged to fill out an application for free or reduced lunch, which can be found online athttp://www.rappahannockschools.us.
Grimsley received an award on Tuesday from People Inc., a regional nonprofit that “provides opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals,” according to its website. Grimsley received the Garland Thayer Award, named after People Inc.’s founding executive director, which is awarded annually to an “outstanding community member” in its service area.
