school_bus1.jpg

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley is occasionally stepping away from her desk to transport students to and from school.

 Photo by Holly Jenkins

Students and residents may see Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley driving a school bus amid a continued shortage of bus drivers in the district.

Grimsley recently began taking the training courses to become certified to drive school buses, which includes four exams through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 24 hours of classroom instruction and 10 hours of behind-the-wheel training. She said that she hopes to be fully licensed in the next month. Grimsley has not yet received her certification, and isn’t sure how often she will be driving buses once she does.

