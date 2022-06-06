After moving to Rappahannock County from Arizona, Meredith Siqueiros attended Rappahannock County High School (RCHS) for about seven months before the COVID-19 pandemic forced students to take classes online.
“It was really hard,” said Siqueiros, who is the 2022 class valedictorian. “I was barely getting the hang of it, barely figuring [high school] out. And then the pandemic just really threw me off balance, like with interacting with other people in my school and with classes in general.”
The Rappahannock County High School class of 2022, and graduating seniors everywhere, experienced high school in a way no other generation has. After spending about half of their high school career online or in a hybrid system, many of the graduates are now off to big universities, community colleges or the workforce.
Siqueiros moved to Rappahannock before the start of her sophomore year and said she never anticipated finishing her high school career in a small, rural town like Rappahannock. But, she said while she didn’t grow up with her classmates, they ended up becoming like a family.
In a county like Rappahannock, there are added challenges. Reliable internet access in the county is sparse, forcing some students to take classes and do homework in parking lots with a mobile hotspot. Graduates heading off to college will also now have to adjust to an entirely new social life after leaving a small school system where most students are together from kindergarten.
Siqueiros, who lives in Chester Gap, said she had to take online classes for the Governor’s School program from the RCHS library every day because her house didn’t have the bandwidth. Her biggest challenge, she said, was having to ultimately teach herself coursework for an advanced, college-level program. Siqueiros was in the Governor’s School program throughout her junior and senior years, and classes for the program remained online through the end of the current academic year.
“I would just wake up, and I would sit in the library all day, just sitting there doing my Governor's School classes,” Siqueiros said. “And then I had one or two [RCHS] classes, and I would go to those. But … all my time in Rappahannock, most of it has been in the library.”
RCHS classes were completely virtually from March 2020 until the end of that school year in May 2020. And then for the 2020-2021 school year, the students had a hybrid system. Half of the students attended school in-person on Mondays and Tuesday and the other half were in-person on Thursdays and Fridays, with no classes on Wednesdays.
This system ended for the 2021-2022 school year, so outside of mask-wearing, graduating seniors were able to experience a some-what normal academic year.
Siqueiros will attend the University of Arizona in the fall to study physiology and medical sciences. Despite her nontraditional high school experience, she said these challenges have better prepared her for university classes.
“Having the experience of these crazy four years where sometimes it was virtual, sometimes it was in person, I think that definitely prepared me for the challenges of the university classes,” she said. “I think that all my experiences are really going to help me with those classes.”
‘I’m honestly terrified’
Natalya White, 2022 class president, will attend Christopher Newport University in the fall, located in Newport News, Virginia. White said that while she’s excited to go off to college and study criminology, she’s also “terrified.”
“I've never been more than 10 minutes away from any of my friends,” White said. “So being that far away from my friends is going to be very difficult because they're my biggest support, and then just moving out somewhere that I've never been. It's very nerve wracking.”
White was born and raised in Rappahannock County and is currently residing in Castleton. When classes transitioned online and then to a hybrid system, she said the support of her friends helped her to navigate through school.
Students were responsible for teaching themselves coursework on days they were not attending in-person classes. During this time, White said she would talk on the phone with her friends while going through lessons to help her better understand the course material. This was also made possible by a mobile hotspot given to her by RCHS.
“I'm definitely glad that I have this small community, because even teachers that I didn't have that semester were reaching out making sure everyone was doing well, making sure everyone was healthy,” White said. “It was really helpful throughout the whole pandemic.”
White said she feels like there is a misconception among adults that when students were doing online schooling, they were complacent or relaxing in their beds at home. In reality, she and many other students were working part-time jobs during days they were not attending in-person classes.
White worked at the Corner Store, the Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC) and the Target in Culpeper, often working eight-hour shifts during her online-learning days.
“Having those challenges, I think it's going to better us for the future, and it made a lot of us work harder to get to the next level,” White said.