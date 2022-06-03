Lord Fairfax Community College officially became Laurel Ridge Community College on Thursday, one year after a state board approved the name change to do away with a title officials deemed an inappropriate nod to a slave owner.
The new name was selected by a group of students, faculty, alumni, retirees, community members and college board members and is intended to symbolize the “positive spirit and can-do attitude” of the college, a news release from the school said.
“This is an historic day – you don’t get to say that all the time in the life of a college,” said Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser, who spoke Thursday at the Luray-Page County Center. “This is an exciting day for us. We get to reintroduce ourselves to our community, to talk about what we do. What we do isn’t changing.”
College Board Chair Michael Wenger, Rappahannock County’s appointee to the board, said in a statement he shared Blosser’s enthusiasm for the name change. “This past year, we have been building the foundation, not for an ending today, but for a beginning,” he said. “That starts right away.”
The name Laurel Ridge is drawn from the native laurel flower that is characteristic of the region, and the proximity of the college’s four locations to the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“It expresses to students that everyone can succeed here,” the news release said. “It also reflects the natural beauty of our surroundings and is representative of our entire service region. The laurel has been symbolic of victory and achievement all the way back to Greek and Roman times.”
The school, which serves the Shenandoah Valley and Piedmont regions of the state, including Rappahannock County, was originally named in 1969 for Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax who was loyal to the British during the Revolutionary War and owned slaves. Its name was chosen at the time in part for its link to the region’s colonial history.
School officials have maintained that the change wasn’t a “political decision,” but one that reflects the Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges’ belief that the name didn’t represent the school in modern times.
In a 2021 Rappahannock News interview, LFCC’s vice president of planning and communications Chris Coutts said that the name no longer reflected the college’s institutional mission and failed to resonate with students.
Last year, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors in a letter to college officials rebuked the school’s decision to change its name. And several Virginia lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Obenshain and Rep. Michael Webert, who both represent Rappahannock, urged the college “not to act” on the name change. Some Rappahannock residents also dismissed the change as “cancel culture.”
In March, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith requested that the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors submit a letter to several top state officials, including Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outlining the body’s opposition to the name change.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney all opposed sending a letter, citing one the body already sent last year.
According to the news release, Laurel Ridge Student Government Association President Athena Binibini, who is studying liberal arts, raised the college’s new flag in Luray on Thursday.
“I came to the college as a Lord Fairfax student, and just knowing we’re all going through this transition, it’s really inspiring and exciting to be a part of,” she said. “I think the name is pretty and I think the laurel logo and aesthetic is pretty, too. I think ‘grow with us,’ is an awesome motto.”
Dean of Students Amber Foltz, who has 18 years with the college, was one of the speakers at the Middletown Campus ceremony, the news release said. She said she has watched as students thrived at the college before going on to four-year universities, the military and industry.
“I have seen our alumni become CPAs with Fortune 500 companies, earn top-secret clearances, accept fellowships, become police detectives, teach and inspire children, run nonprofits, and even provide nursing care to my loved ones,” Foltz said. “I have watched our students develop passion and talents, nurture leadership skills, role model the value of education to their children, siblings, peers, and sometimes even their parents, and succeed against incredible odds.”
At the Fauquier Campus, Associate Vice President, Student Services and Academic Support Caroline Wood and psychology professor Elaine Cassel spoke, while student ambassadors Logan Strack and Jessica Bagby raised the flag, according to the news release.