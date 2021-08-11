While Carlos Seward is serving in an administrative capacity as the new principal at Rappahannock County High School, his priorities lie in the classroom.
Seward, 39, who took office July 1 off the heels of a four-year stint as assistant principal of Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School, spent 13 years across numerous Virginia high schools as a history teacher before shifting to administrative roles where he said thrives in his ability to support students and teachers.
A Portsmouth, Virginia native, Seward fell in love with teaching by being taught. He was captivated by his 11th grade United States history and government teacher, who allured him to the craft through her storytelling of the country’s past. After graduating high school, he nearly enlisted in the military before doubling back to his passion for the classroom, enrolling in Norfolk State University to study history, political science and economics.
He went on to earn a master’s in Educational Leadership from Hampton University, and a gifted education endorsement from the School of Education at the University of Virginia. He also recently completed a graduate certificate in education finance from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.
“My heart and my passion is instruction. How do kids learn? How do teachers equip students to learn? How do we equip teachers to teach the students to learn better?,” he said on Monday, Aug. 3 in an interview inside his office.
Seward, who lives in Gainesville with his wife, an elementary school teacher in Haymarket, and his son, previously worked in the Alexandria City Public Schools system’s high school serving as dean of students, his first administrative gig where he ensured that students followed the rules.
“The thing that I love the most about being on the administrative side is that you can really get into the logistics of equipping the teachers to have the resources to have the biggest impact on students,” Seward said.
He was drawn to administration after being inspired by those at the top in the school districts where he previously worked, including in Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools.
“I saw that they were able to affect how students learned on a macro scale. I was doing it on a micro scale … and I always said: ‘Hey those gentlemen inspired me. I'd like to be the guy that inspires teachers to be their best,’” he said.
To reach that goal he plans to frequently ask teachers how he can help support them, solicit feedback, and maintain tabs on students’ success.
“I want every student that walks through the doors of this high school … to be prepared to do one of three things. I want them to be prepared for employment on a job. I want them to be prepared for enrollment into university. I want them to be prepared for enlistment in the United States armed services,” Seward said. “If our students can fit their goals into one of those three categories — employment, enlistment or enrollment — I think I’ve done a good job facilitating my teachers doing the really heavy lifting of making sure students achieve their goals.”
Seward was attracted to Rappahannock County schools, in part because of his admiration of Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley, who was recognized last year by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, for her leadership.
“I wanted to work for someone like that,” he said.
The principal was also drawn to the area for its small size, especially compared to where he’s worked in the past.
“Rappahannock is such a unique community that I wanted to be a part of it,” Seward said. “I was like: ‘Wow, a community that small, that tight knit, it felt like a family.’ And I could feel that from afar.”
That size, however, is also the district’s achilles heel as enrollment has dwindled in recent years and continues to decline, posing an existential threat to the schools’ current incarnation. While he can’t spur housing development in the county, Seward believes he has the ability to transform the high school into a vessel with potential to attract new residents to the area.
“I think that if, as the principal, I can continue to facilitate a learning environment that is amazingly attractive to our current residents, and to people who don’t live in the county, maybe they would say: ‘You know what? Rappahannock County High School is a really, really good high school academically; they’re taking care of students socially, emotionally. I want to move to Rappahannock,’” he said.
“Most people want to live in a community where their schools are good and they feel safe. And so people will spend a little more money if they know they can get both of those things.”
He also wants to ensure that the district continues to further boost its statewide profile in an effort to bolster enrollment numbers.
“My goal is to make Rappahannock County High School the darling of the commonwealth ... I want other schools and other principals to visit our small little acres of Earth that God has given us and to take ideas from us,” Seward said.