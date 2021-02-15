According to independent research conducted by the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, the budget proposed by the Virginia House Appropriations Committee last week would disproportionately cut funding to school districts with the highest share of students of color.
School divisions with the highest proportion of Asian, Black, Hispanic and other ethnic minorities on average are seeing cuts of $65 per pupil on average under the proposed house budget. That’s almost two times the $34 per pupil reduction to predominantly White school districts.
In Culpeper County, where roughly 47% of the school-age population are people of color, schools will lose $106 per pupil — one of the largest per-student cuts in the state.
Per pupil cuts are also greater in high-poverty districts than in their more affluent counterparts by an average of $4 per student. And while that may not seem like a lot, cuts to high poverty districts mean fewer resources for the students who need them most.
“We know that it generally costs a lot more to educate students from households in poverty just because of other things in their lives that are barriers to learning,” said Chad Stewart, manager of education policy and development at TCI.
State budget negotiations are slated to continue between the Virginia House and Senate for the next few weeks before the General Assembly finalizes its conference budget.