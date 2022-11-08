Nearly 200 students were absent across both Rappahannock County High School and Elementary School last Friday in what officials described as an early onset of the flu season.
The schools are experiencing a high level of upper respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, according to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley. COVID-19 numbers have remained low, she said, but flu, bronchitis, strep, and stomach viruses have been on the rise.
Those illnesses accounted for a three day average between Nov. 3, 4 and 7 of 87 students absent at RCES — roughly a quarter of the student body — and 73 out at RCHS.
According to Grimsley, it’s common for 60 or more students to be absent at the respective school buildings during a normal cold and flu season.
“We sent a letter last week to remind parents to look for flu symptoms and continue to keep sick children at home until fever free for at least 24 hours without fever reducing medicine,” Grimsley said in a statement. “We are also increasing cleaning and spraying surfaces, encouraging classes to utilize best practices for slowing the spread of illnesses — frequent handwashing, distancing when able, covering coughs, etc., but most importantly, staying home when sick."
She continued, “We also continually work with our epidemiologist at VDH who reports seeing a similar trend in all five counties in the RRHD region right now. Hopefully the early onset of flu/cold season will mean it will run its course sooner as well!”
Other Northern Virginia school systems have also experienced a surge in illness, resulting in large numbers of students being absent. In Stafford County Public Schools hundreds of students were absent in what is believed to be an influenza outbreak.
