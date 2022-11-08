Students in hallways at Rappahannock Schools

Students in hallways at Rappahannock County High School on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. Photo by Luke Christopher

Nearly 200 students were absent across both Rappahannock County High School and Elementary School last Friday in what officials described as an early onset of the flu season. 

The schools are experiencing a high level of upper respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, according to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley. COVID-19 numbers have remained low, she said, but flu, bronchitis, strep, and stomach viruses have been on the rise. 

