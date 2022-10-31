One in four students at Rappahannock County Elementary School last year were deemed chronically absent by the Virginia Department of Education (VDE) in what administrators described as a pandemic consequence that negatively impacted the school’s state accreditation evaluation.
An accreditation report shows that the school was flagged this year for being below the state’s standards for chronic absenteeism rates during the 2021-2022 school year. Chronic absenteeism includes excused and unexcused absences and counts when a student misses school for 10% of the year, or about 18 days. It’s different from truancy, which occurs when a student accrues unexcused absences and a parent doesn’t acknowledge their child missing school.
The elementary school last year saw a 13% increase in its chronic absenteeism rate from the 2020-2021 school year, according to the report. In the past two years, the state has waived accreditation standards for schools, but this year evaluations resumed. Still, chronic absenteeism is the only accreditation maker where the school fell short of state standards this year.
Prior to the pandemic, the school was much more strict about following up with parents when students missed consecutive days of school, according to Principal Lisa Gates. At the height of the health emergency, they relaxed those efforts since many students were learning remotely or were unable to visit a medical provider to receive a doctor’s note. Gates and her staff found that last year students and parents became more lax with attendance since the school had become so lenient in monitoring absenteeism amid the pandemic.
“We just kind of trusted their word and provided remote instruction” when students were absent, she said.
But last year, when remote learning became nearly nonexistent, many parents and students didn’t adapt to the school’s attendance policies, Gates said. “Parents are responsible for making sure their kids come to school, no matter the age,” she said.
Some students found to be chronically absent reported to administrators that they stayed home to run errands with their family or that they were given a choice by their parents about whether to attend school, according to the principal. Some parents, she said, may also have become more comfortable with their child doing work from home since that became the norm during the pandemic’s initial surges. Other students were said to be legitimately sick for extended periods of time.
Most of those who were quarantined with COVID-19 or from exposure to the virus completed assignments remotely and were not marked absent. But others who were absent for any number of reasons did not complete work, fell behind academically and received poor marks on their report cards.
“We found that it was a big problem last year because we had so many students that were missing school that maybe they were so sick they weren't able to work remotely and so they were just falling more and more behind,” Gates said.
The school ended up holding a spring remediation session to help students catch up and gave deadline extensions for assignments. “Sometimes students got so far behind that they were just super stressed out and then they didn’t want to do anything and they felt like they were just drowning in work,” she said.
Despite many students falling behind, the school still met all state standards for academic achievement as the pandemic wears on, frustrating some administrators who believe that the institution is being unfairly reprimanded for chronic absenteeism.
Both Executive Director of Student Support Services Mike Tupper, who oversees absenteeism and truancy, and Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley indicated they feel that the school is being punished for encouraging students who may be sick to stay home while COVID-19 and other other viruses continue to circulate. Tupper pointed to a high school in Stafford County where more than 1,000 students were absent last week following what is believed to be an influenza surge.
“The ‘problem’ is not that we have many students who are chronically absent, but rather the state continuing to use chronic absenteeism as an indicator for accreditation, especially since we have not yet officially exited pandemic status, and we are still promoting good health practices acquired during the pandemic,” Grimsley said in an email. “If academic indicators are met, and no direct correlation exists at a locality between academic achievement and absenteeism rates, perhaps this indicator might continue to be waived?”
She continued: “There is no intention to waive chronic absenteeism as an accreditation indicator this year, which is concerning as we have worked hard to promote staying home when sick. [Gates] is working proactively to prevent chronic absenteeism from becoming an issue while also promoting completion of work to earn credit. We do not anticipate that this will be a major issue this year since we do not have so many restrictions due to COVID.”
High chronic absenteeism rates isn’t an issue unique to Rappahannock. Elementary schools in neighboring Warren and Culpeper counties were also flagged by the state this year, according to VDE. If a school falls behind on accreditation markers for several consecutive years, the state sends officials to help remedy the issue.
In Rappahannock, Gates is working to come up with creative solutions to help incentivize students to come to school. One idea is to award a pizza party with the principal to the grade levels with the highest attendance rates. Last year the higher grade levels at the K-7 elementary school often included the most chronically absent students, she said.
In the current school year administrators said attendance rates have so far seen a marked improvement. Tupper said most parents are calling to report when their child is sick.
“We’re where we need to be academically,” Gates said. “So, to me, even though we’re at level 2 for chronic absenteeism, it has not affected our accreditation academically. So, I don't feel like it is a problem, but we don’t want it to become a problem.”
She continued: “I feel like this year is going much smoother than the years prior and I feel like everybody is doing their part and parents are doing their part — keeping their kids home when they need to and sending them to school when they’re well … we’re just trying to make school a positive experience so they enjoy it and are learning, because it’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that for kids.”