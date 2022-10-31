desk-cropped.jpg

A state accreditation report shows that RCES was flagged for being below the state’s standards for chronic absenteeism rates during the 2021-2022 school year.

 Luke Christopher

 

One in four students at Rappahannock County Elementary School last year were deemed chronically absent by the Virginia Department of Education (VDE) in what administrators described as a pandemic consequence that negatively impacted the school’s state accreditation evaluation.

