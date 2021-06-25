Weghorst wins two state titles at track and field championships
It’s been a good year for Panther sports. The Rappahannock County High School varsity softball team traveled to Warsaw, Va. yesterday, June 23, for the Virginia High School League state semifinals after winning the region championship game at home on Thursday, June 17.
“The team found themselves in the state final game in 2019,” said RCHS Athletic Director Courtney Atkins. “So they are prepared for this level of play and our team members and coaches are certainly looking forward to competing for that top spot in the state, hoping to take home the title this year.”
And in the VHSL’s Class 1A Outdoor Track and Field Championships at James Madison University on Friday, June 18, graduating senior Rachel Weghorst took home not one but two state titles. In total, RCHS had nine athletes compete at the state track meet.
“Rapp came out strong in the first race of the day with our very own Rachel Weghorst as the two mile State Champion,” Atkins said. “Rachel went on later that day to secure another state title as the champion of the 1 mile race. Our girls 4x100 relay team finished third in the state, and many of our other athletes had top 10 finishes in their events.”